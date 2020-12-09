Reese Witherspoon twins with daughter spreading holiday cheer

Don’t we all just love this mother-daughter duo -- Reese Witherspoon and Ava Phillippe.

The two were recently spotted twinning yet again and this time they are clearly in the holiday mood as they pose wearing matching sweaters from Reese Witherspoon’s clothing brand, Draper James.

In an Instagram photo of theirs, Reese shares that she had “to beg” her daughter Ava to twin with her. The netizens have time and again pointed out that the daughter looks almost identical to mother Reese.

In the photo, she captions it: “Ok. It’s 💯 true that I had to beg her to wear a matching Holiday sweater.... but isn’t it CUTE??!! #humorme #itsamomthing🥰 @draperjames.”

The two accessorised with matching red lipstick and snowflake mugs for the picture.

As soon as the picture made it on social media, friends of Reese Witherspoon started commenting on how cute the mother-daughter duo look. While Jennifer Garner wrote, “Worth it,” Katie Couric added, “Adorable.”

Ava, who paired her sweater with corduroys and a velvet headband, commented, “hehe love you❤️”

Reese Witherspoon shares Ava Phillippe with ex Ryan Phillippe.

