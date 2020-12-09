Kourtney Kardashian to star in Addison Rae's ‘She's All That’ remake

Looks like Kourtney Kardashian has just found her next project, with Keeping Up With the Kardashians coming to a close. The reality-TV star teased that she'll be joining her TikTok buddy Addison Rae in her first film—the remake of ‘She's All That’.

Kourtney took to her Instagram and wrote,"studying," and tagged Miramax's @hesallthatmovie.





The photo showed the 41-year-old lying on a bed while wearing thigh-high black boots, a low-cut blazer top and tan skirt, holding what appears like a script.



Her stylist Dani Michelle fueled the rumors when she said it was to "study her linesssss."

The reps for the movie confirmed to E! News that the eldest Kardashian sister is indeed making a cameo. Addison, who stars as Padgett Sawyer in the gender-swapped version of the 1999 classic, also acknowledged Kourtney's involvement by commenting "worrkkkkkkk" with a heart, and later called her a "work partner" on Instagram.





Kourtney has become very close with 20-year-old Addison this year, but this has to be one of their best BFF collaborations to date. The mom of three called the TikTok moneymaker an "angel" for her birthday in October.

