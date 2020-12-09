Nicki Minaj's mother Carol wishes her birthday with a collage of throwback pics

It’s Nicki Minaj’s birthday today and mother Carol Maraj posted a sweet wish for her daughter.

On the eve of Nicki Minaj’s 38th birthday, mother of the star released a collage of photos featuring baby Nicki and reminisced on the night she gave birth to the superstar.

She wrote, “On this night, 38 yrs ago, I cherished every moment, for it would be the last night you would hear my heartbeat from the inside and tomorrow would be the first day of me seeing my heartbeat on the outside.”

“The joy of being able to hold my baby girl took over and I couldn’t wait to meet you. I think you wanted to meet me too because you came bright and early,” her post further read.

She also shared a stunning solo picture of Nicki Minaj and wrote, "Happy Birthday to my beautiful daughter, an amazing mother, a wonderful wife and the best sister in world. May God continue to Bless you and your family as you continue to Bless the world with your amazing talents. I love you beyond what words can express."

See the pic:

Earlier, Nicki Minaj had shared in her MTV documentary ‘My Life Now’ about being raised by her grandmother in Trinidad while mother Carol relocated to New York City to establish a better life for her children. She had said at the time, “A lot of times when you’re from the islands your parents will leave and then send for you because it’s easier when they’ve established themselves. I thought it would be two days but it turned into two years without my mother.”

She also credited her mom for being “the strength” that kept the family together as her father battled drug addiction.