Priyanka Chopra backed out of Bollywood film due to 'dehumanising' director: 'It was a feeling of...'

Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who can currently be seen in Amazon Prime Video's Citadel, recently revealed that she reimbursed a production for the expenses they had incurred on her after she withdrew from filming just two days into the project. The decision stemmed from the "dehumanising" treatment she experienced from a director, as she shared in a recent interview with The Zoe Report. The conversation covered various aspects of her life, including her marriage to Nick Jonas, their shared work ethic, challenges in the American entertainment industry, and her production company's Amazon projects, which are currently on hold due to the ongoing writer's strike. When Priyanka Chopra played a seducer During the interview, Chopra Jonas opened up about an incident from her early Bollywood days, which she also wrote about in her memoir, Unfinished. In this particular project, she played an undercover character who had to seduce a man, gradually removing clothing in the scene. Chopra Jonas expressed her desire to layer up for the scene, but the filmmaker insisted on showcasing her underwear, saying it would attract an audience.

She said (quoted by The Hollywood Reporter), “I’m undercover, I’m seducing the guy — obviously that’s what girls do when they’re undercover. But I’m seducing the guy, and you have to take off one piece of clothing [at a time]. I wanted to layer up. The filmmaker was like, ‘No, I need to see her underwear. Otherwise, why is anybody coming to watch this movie?‘”

Although the director made the comment in front of her stylist, and not directly to her, Chopra said it "was such a dehumanising moment. It was a feeling of, I’m nothing else outside of how I can be used, my art is not important, what I contribute is not important." Priyanka Chopra reimbursed the producers for their expenses Following her decision to leave the project within two days of work, the actress felt compelled to reimburse the production for the expenses they had incurred on her. According to the interview, it was at her father's insistence that she took this extraordinary step. Explaining her motivation, she shared, "I just couldn't look at him every day."

Priyanka was recently in the news along with her husband Nick Jonas after the power couple returned to the Met Gala carpet. In case you did not know, it was at the Met Gala that their love blossomed. They wore coordinated black-white ensembles.

