Oscars 2024: Ceremony to start one hour earlier for the first time

The Oscars 2024 ceremony will have different timings unlike previous years as organisers have decided to start the show an hour earlier. The Academy plans to keep the ceremony within primetime hours. Hence, they announced that this year’s telecast is set to air live on March 10 from 7pm to 10:30 pm (ET aka US time).

There will also be a 30-minute pre-show that will lead into the live ceremony.

Following the ceremony, ABC will air a new episode of its Emmy-winning comedy series, Abbott Elementary. The network has planned the ceremony as such that once it wraps, the telecast can then follow Abbott Elementary to round out the evening. Meanwhile, Abbott Elementary is a hit mockumentary series created, produced, written and starring Quinta Brunson has been nominated for eight Emmys.

Oscars will have TV host Jimmy Kimmel back to hosting duties for the night. Raj Kapoor will serve as showrunner and executive producer, with Molly McNearney and Katy Mullan serving as executive producers. Hamish Hamilton is set to direct the telecast.