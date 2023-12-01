Red Sea Film Festival: Ranveer Singh honoured by Sharon Stone, poses with Johnny Depp

It was an exciting start to the Red Sea Film Festival, Saudi Arabia as stars from around the world descended on the red carpet of the event. Among the high-profile celebrities, we spotted the likes of Johnny Depp, Sharon Stone, Will Smith who graced the opening ceremony. From India, there was Ranveer Singh, who won a prestigious award at the event.

Ranveer Singh was presented with an award by none other than Sharon Stone in Jeddah. As she took to the stage, she called Ranveer and said, "I have had the exciting pleasure of meeting Ranveer Singh before. What a great guy! He is truly an all-rounder creative genius. It gives me genuine great pleasure to welcome him to the stage to receive yet another prestigious award." Ranveer was dressed in an all-black look. He wore a black shirt with shimmery black blazer and matching pants.

After receiving the award, Ranveer thanked his fans for their support. He said, “I want to thank my beautiful fans the most. They have been my driving force. They inspire me to push my limits and strive for greatness, to find that moment of truth that is invaluable.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh) × Post the award, Ranveer Singh was seen hanging out with Johnny Depp. The two twinned in black attires. In one photo, Ranveer flaunted the award while posing with Depp. He thanked Johnny for being an inspiration for his versatility.

Ranveer received the honour for his contributions towards cinema. However, he isn't the only one to receive the honour this year. Alongside him, actor Diane Kruger and actor-writer Abdullah Al-Sadhan will be honoured as well. Saudi’s Red Sea Film Festival opening saw Will Smith, Johnny Depp, Ranveer Singh and others