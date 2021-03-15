Oscars 2021 to be held in two locations as the Academy unveils new venue

The Oscars 2021 ceremony will follow the path set by Golden Globes held earlier this month. It is going to be a socially-distanced show and will be held in at least two locations.

The Academy made the announcement today following the list of nominees that were told by presenters of the night -- Priyanka Chopra and husband Nick Jonas. Oscars 2021 nominations: Complete list of nominees

The ceremony will be at the Dolby Theater as originally planned, but also at the iconic Los Angeles railway hub Union Station. The Academy has also suggested the ceremony may include other remote locations as well.

For those unversed, Union Station was built in 1939 and has been the site of many films over the years, including ‘The Dark Knight Rises’, ‘Blade Runner’, and ‘Pearl Harbor’. Dolby Theater has been the site of the Oscars since 2002.

This will not be the first time when the Oscars ceremony will be held from two locations. Earlier the ceremony was held as a bicoastal event for several years during the 1950s.

Filmmakers Steven Soderbergh and Stacey Sher and Grammys producer Jesse Collins will produce the telecast. No host has been announced.

The Oscars will air April 25.

