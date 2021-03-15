Oscars 2021: Priyanka Chopra's 'The White Tiger' earns a nod in Adapted Screenplay category

As Priyanka Chopra and husband Nick Jonas announced the nominations list for Oscars 2021 in a socially-distanced manner but looking their best, there was a little cheer for the actress.

Priyanka Chopra starrer 'The White Tiger' that earned her a lot of critical praise from peers and fans, has earned an Oscars nod this evening. The film has won a place in the final nominations list for this Oscars in the category Best Adapted Screenplay.

The final list of Best Adapted Screenplay includes some high-profiles like Sacha Baron Cohen and Co-Writers for 'Borat Subsequent Moviefilm', Florian Zeller and Christopher Hampton for 'The Father', Chloe Zhao for 'Nomadland', Kemp Powers for 'One Night in Miami' and Ramin Bahrani for 'The White Tiger'.

Check out the full list of Oscars 2021 nominations here.

The Oscars 2021 ceremony will take place on April 25 when the winners will be announced.