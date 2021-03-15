Oscars 2021 nominations: Complete list of nominees

Nominations for the 93rd Academy Awards were announced following the 63rd annual Grammy Awards. Actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas and husband, singer Nick Jonas announced the 23 categories. 'Mank' received the maximum nods in 10 categories, while Chadwick Boseman received a posthumous nomination in the Best Actor category for his role in 'Ma Rainey's Black Bottom'.



'The White Tiger' featuring an all-Indian cast, with Priyanka Chopra serving as one of the producers, got a nod in Best Adapted Screenplay categories.



Here are the full nominations for the 93rd Academy Awards:





Best Picture

The Father

Judas and the Black Messiah

Mank

Minari

Nomadland

Promising Young Woman

Sound Of Metal

The Trial of the Chicago 7



Best Director

Thomas Vinterberd - Another Round

David Fincher - Mank

Lee Issac Chung - Minari

Chloe Zhao - Nomadland

Emerald Fennell- Promising Young Woman



Best Actor

Riz Ahmed - Sound of Metal

Chadwick Boseman - Ma Rainey's Black Bottom

Anthony Hopkins- The Father

Gary Oldman- Mank

Stevan Yeun- Minari

Best Actress

Viola Davis – Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Andra Day – The United States vs Billie Holiday

Vanessa Kirby – Pieces of a Woman

Frances McDormand – Nomadland

Carey Mulligan – Promising Young Woman



Best Supporting Actor



Sacha Baron Cohen (“The Trial of the Chicago 7”)

Daniel Kaluuya (“Judas and the Black Messiah”)

Leslie Odom Jr. (“One Night in Miami”)

Paul Raci (“Sound of Metal”)

Lakeith Stanfield (“Judas and the Black Messiah”)

Best Supporting Actress



Maria Bakalova (‘Borat Subsequent Moviefilm”)

Glenn Close (“Hillbilly Elegy”)

Olivia Colman (“The Father”)

Amanda Seyfried (“Mank”)

Youn Yuh-jung (“Minari”)

Best Music (Original Song)



“Fight for You” – Judas and the Black Messiah

“Hear My Voice” – The Trial of the Chicago 7

“Husavik” – Eurovision Song Contest

“Io Si (Seen)” – The Life Ahead

“Speak Now” – One Night in Miami...



Best Adapted Screenplay



“Borat Subsequent Moviefilm,” Peter Baynham, Sacha Baron Cohen, Jena Friedman, Anthony Hines, Lee Kern, Dan Mazer, Nina Pedrad, Erica Rivinoja, Dan Swimer

“The Father,” Christopher Hampton, Florian Zeller

“Nomadland,” Chloé Zhao

“One Night in Miami,” Kemp Powers

“The White Tiger,” Ramin Bahrani

Best Original Screenplay



“Judas and the Black Messiah,” Will Berson, Shaka King, Keith Lucas, Kenneth Lucas

“Minari,” Lee Isaac Chung

“Promising Young Woman,” Emerald Fennell

“Sound of Metal,” Abraham Marder, Darius Marder, Derek Cianfrance

“The Trial of the Chicago 7,” Aaron Sorkin

Best Original Score

“Da 5 Bloods,” Terence Blanchard

“Mank,” Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross

"Minari,” Emile Mosseri

“News of the World,” James Newton Howard

“Soul,” Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross, Jon Batiste

Best Sound

“Greyhound,” Odin Benitez, Jason King, Christian P. Minkler, Michael Minkler, Jeff Sawyer

“Mank,” Ren Klyce, Jeremy Molod, David Parker, Nathan Nance, Drew Kunin

“News of the World,” John Pritchett, Mike Prestwood Smith, William Miller, Oliver Tarney, Michael Fentum

“Soul,” Coya Elliott, Ren Klyce, David Parker, Vince Caro

“Sound of Metal,” Phillip Bladh, Nicolas Becker, Jaime Baksht, Michelle Couttolenc, Carlos Cortés, Carolina Santana

Best Costume Design

“Emma,” Alexandra Byrne

“Mank,” Trish Summerville

“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom,” Ann Roth

“Mulan,” Bina Daigeler

“Pinocchio”

Best Animated Short Film

“Burrow” (Disney Plus/Pixar)

“Genius Loci” (Kazak Productions)

“If Anything Happens I Love You” (Netflix)

“Opera” (Beasts and Natives Alike)

“Yes-People” (CAOZ hf. Hólamói)

Best Live Action Short Film

“Feeling Through”

“The Letter Room”

“The Present”

“Two Distant Strangers”

“White Eye”

Best Animated Feature Film

“Onward” (Pixar)

“Over the Moon” (Netflix)

“Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon” (Netflix)

“Soul” (Pixar)

“Wolfwalkers” (Apple TV Plus/GKIDS)

Best Cinematography

“Judas and the Black Messiah,” Sean Bobbitt

“Mank,” Erik Messerschmidt

“News of the World,” Dariusz Wolski

“Nomadland,” Joshua James Richards

“The Trial of the Chicago 7,” Phedon Papamichael

Best Documentary Feature

“Collective” (Magnolia Pictures and Participant)

“Crip Camp” (Netflix)

“The Mole Agent” (Gravitas Ventures)

“My Octopus Teacher” (Netflix)

“Time” (Amazon Studios)

Best Documentary Short Subject

“Colette” (Time Travel Unlimited)

“A Concerto Is a Conversation” (Breakwater Studios)

“Do Not Split” (Field of Vision)

“Hunger Ward” (MTV Documentary Films)

“A Love Song for Latasha” (Netflix)

Best Film Editing

“The Father,” Yorgos Lamprinos

“Nomadland,” Chloé Zhao

“Promising Young Woman,” Frédéric Thoraval

“Sound of Metal,” Mikkel E.G. Nielsen

“The Trial of the Chicago 7,” Alan Baumgarten

Best International Feature Film

“Another Round” (Denmark)

“Better Days” (Hong Kong)

“Collective” (Romania)

“The Man Who Sold His Skin” (Tunisia)

“Quo Vadis, Aida?”(Bosnia and Herzegovina)

Best Makeup and Hairstyling

“Emma,” Marese Langan

“Hillbilly Elegy,” Eryn Krueger Mekash, Patricia Dehaney, Matthew Mungle

“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom,” Matiki Anoff, Mia Neal, Larry M. Cherry

“Mank,” Kimberley Spiteri, Gigi Williams

“Pinocchio,” Dalia Colli, Anna Kieber, Sebastian Lochmann, Stephen Murphy

Best Production Design

“The Father,” Peter Francis, Cathy Featherstone

“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom,” Mark Ricker, Karen O’Hara, Diana Stoughton

“Mank,” Donald Graham Burt, Jan Pascale

“News of the World,” David Crank, Elizabeth Keenan

“Tenet,” Nathan Crowley, Kathy Lucas

Best Visual Effects

“Love and Monsters”

“The Midnight Sky,” Matt Kasmir, Chris Lawrence, Dave Watkins, Max Solomon

“Mulan,” Sean Faden, Anders Langlands, Seth Maury, Steve Ingram

“The One and Only Ivan,” Nick Davis, Greg Fisher, Ben Jones, Santiago Colomo Martinez

“Tenet,” Andrew Jackson, Andrew Lockley, Scott R. Fisher, Mike Chambers



Chloé Zhao is now the first woman of color to be nominated for Best Director at the Oscars. And alongside Emerald Fennell, this is also the first time in Oscar history that more than one woman is nominated for Best Director in the same year.



The 93rd Academy Awards will take place in-person from multiple locations, including the Dolby Theatre, on April 25, after being pushed back from its original Feb. 28 date. Despite this year’s unprecedented circumstances, the Academy is determined to put on a stand-out show.