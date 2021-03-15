Chloe Zhao to Emerald Funnel, Oscars 2021 Best Director Nominees

Like every other award, Chloe Zhao is one of the leading lady of this year's Oscars too. Zhao took home the award for Best Director for her drama at the Golden Globes which makes her a frontrunner at the Oscars as well.
Chloé has become the first woman of colour to be nominated for Best Director at the Oscars.
David Fincher - Mank
This is David Fincher's first Oscar nomination in the category although his movies have been nominated at the awards before. This time, Fincher is nominated for his black and white Netflix drama 'Mank'. The movie is leading Oscar's nomination list with the maximum nods in 10 categories.
The movie had also received six nominations at the 78th Golden Globe Awards, including Best Motion Picture – Drama, but it didn't win anything.
Emerald Funnel - Promising Young Women
Emerald Funnel is also a major contender in the category for her black comedy, 'Promising Young Women'. Actor turned director got her first Academy nomination for her breakthrough movie.
Lee Issac Chung - Minari
Lee Isaac Chung has earned an Oscar nomination for directing his semi-autobiographical immigrant drama 'Minari'. Chung won the Best Foreign Language Film at Golden Globes this year.
Thomas Vinterberg - Another Round
Thomas Vinterberg is one of the most surprising nominations in the Best Director category. Thomas is up for his Danish film 'Another Round'. This is the second time when Thomas' work has been recognised by the Academy. Earlier, his 2012 movie, 'The Hunt' was nominated in the Best Foreign Language Film Category.