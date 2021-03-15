Chloe Zhao to Emerald Funnel, Oscars 2021 Best Director Nominees

Cloe Zhao - Nomadland

Like every other award, Chloe Zhao is one of the leading lady of this year's Oscars too. Zhao took home the award for Best Director for her drama at the Golden Globes which makes her a frontrunner at the Oscars as well.

Chloé has become the first woman of colour to be nominated for Best Director at the Oscars.

(Photograph:Twitter)