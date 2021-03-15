Oscars: The shortlisted films in Best International Feature Film category

'Better Days' from Hong Kong

Chinese romantic crime film directed by Derek Tsang and starring Zhou Dongyu and Jackson Yee, 'Better Days' is adapted from the popular Chinese YA novel 'In His Youth, In Her Beauty' by author Jiu Yuexi. It tells a story of a bullied high school girl and a teenage street thug, how both of their lives were changed by each other.

