Oscars: The shortlisted films in Best International Feature Film category

Alexander Nanau directorial 'Collective' follows a crack team of investigators at the Romanian newspaper Gazeta Sporturilor as they try to uncover a vast health-care fraud that enriched moguls and politicians and led to the deaths of innocent citizens.
'Quo Vadis, Aida?' from Bosnia and Herzegovina
'Quo Vadis, Aida?' is a 2020 war drama film written and directed by Jasmila Zbanic. Set in war, the movie sees UN translator Aida tries to save her family after the Army of Republika Srpska takes over the city of Srebrenica and begins the ethnic cleansing of its Bosniak population.
'Another Round' from Denmark
Four friends, all high school teachers, test a theory that they will improve their lives by maintaining a constant level of alcohol in their blood. It is a 2020 comedy drama film, directed by Thomas Vinterberg, from a screenplay by Vinterberg and Tobias Lindholm. An international co-production between Denmark, the Netherlands, and Sweden, the film stars Mads Mikkelsen, Thomas Bo Larsen, Magnus Millang, and Lars Ranthe.
'Better Days' from Hong Kong
Chinese romantic crime film directed by Derek Tsang and starring Zhou Dongyu and Jackson Yee, 'Better Days' is adapted from the popular Chinese YA novel 'In His Youth, In Her Beauty' by author Jiu Yuexi. It tells a story of a bullied high school girl and a teenage street thug, how both of their lives were changed by each other.
'The Man Who Sold His Skin' from Tunisia
Directed by Kaouther Ben Hania, the film's plot was inspired by Belgian contemporary artist Wim Delvoye's living work Tim (2006).