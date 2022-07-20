'Nope' first reactions: Jordan Peele's latest horror movie is 'trippy and terrifying'

The first social media reactions to Oscar-winning writer-director Jordan Peele's latest horror movie 'Nope' are out after the film had its premiere in Los Angeles. Thus far, it appears Peele has another winner on his hands. The promos and trailers of the film, which stars Daniel Kaluuya, Keke Palmer, and Steven Yeun, teased a story in which the inhabitants of a remote town experience strange, alien phenomena. The fans of the filmmaker were perplexed as to what to make of the trailers as like "Get Out" and "Us" before it, Peele's first two films, 'Nope' looked weird.

Also, in true Peele tradition, the trailers teased everything but the plot, just a collection of shots that often do not seem unrelated, but of course they are.

Here are some of the early reactions from the critics who got to see the movie.

Collider's Peri Perri Nemiroff wrote in two successive tweets , "#NopeMovie is astounding. A trippy, terrifying sci-fi Western that also rocks a fascinating collision of big screen and real-world spectacle. Jordan Peele is just a damn master at delivering a full experience while sending you on your way with a myriad of questions to explore via conversation & rewatches. Truly cannot wait to overanalyze yet another one of his films! And yes, Keke Palmer is a POWERHOUSE. Her chemistry with Daniel Kaluuya is a major standout. The visuals are breathtaking -- and likely left me skeptical of clouds."

Daily Dead's Heather Wixson tweeted, "So #NopeMovie is absolutely phenomenal in so many ways. Perfectly blends together a sci-fi spectacle w/a story that is also something of a Hollywood reckoning & it blew my expectations away. Gorgeously shot, the sound mix is thunderous & the cast all shines. Love love loved it.

People's Nigel Smith wrote, "#NopeMovie is a resounding YES. See it on the biggest screen you can find. A thrilling and strange spectacle unlike anything else out there. I'll never look at the sky the same way again."

Comicbook's Chris Killian wrote, "Nope is nothing like what you’d expect. An entertaining head-scratcher, equal parts confusing and terrifying and, like most of the films by @JordanPeele, offers layers you likely won’t peel back in one sitting."

Clearlty, 'Nope' has pleased critics. We cannot wait to watch the movie. Unfortunately, Jordan Peele fans in India will have to wait almost a month for the movie. While, the film releases on July 22 in the US, in India it is scheduled to be released on August 19.

