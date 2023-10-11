Martin Scorsese's Goodfellas: The king of mob movies that still packs a punch

Author's note: This is sixth in a series of articles that I call #EssentialScorseseFilms. It is a celebration of the iconic director's cinematic legacy before Killers of the Flower Moon. While Martin Scorsese's prolific career has spanned decades and produced a plethora of remarkable films, I recognise that it is impossible to cover them all within the confines of this series. Therefore, I have chosen to focus on his major works that have, I believe, have come to embody the essence of Scorsese's unparalleled artistry.

Released in 1990, Scorsese's gritty, gangster epic Goodfellas remains an enduring classic that continues to astound, more than three decades later. It is one of the, if not the, greatest mob movies ever made. Let's explore why it remains as thrilling today as it was back then.

The mob movie reinvented

Before Goodfellas, the gangster genre was predominantly marked by classic films like The Godfather trilogy and Scarface. Scorsese's masterpiece boldly shook up the mob movie landscape. Goodfellas was raw, raucous, and relentlessly authentic. It didn't romanticise the life of crime as many believe; instead, it thrust audiences into the dark underbelly of the Italian-American mafia, unearthing the ruthless violence, the camaraderie, and the moral ambiguity of the mobster lifestyle.

Narrative prowess

The film was adapted from Nicholas Pileggi's non-fiction book Wiseguy, and Scorsese, in collaboration with Pileggi, created a storytelling masterclass. The narration, delivered by Liotta's Henry Hill, allows viewers to penetrate the psyche of a mobster. The narrative is non-linear, zigzagging through the years and dissecting Hill's descent into the mafia world. It's like a psychological rollercoaster ride, and Scorsese ensures we never get off until the final credits roll.

The iconic cast

Goodfellas boasted a powerhouse ensemble cast that included Liotta, Robert De Niro, Joe Pesci, Lorraine Bracco, and Paul Sorvino. But it was Joe Pesci's unforgettable portrayal of Tommy DeVito that stole the show. Pesci's unpredictably violent character made Tommy one of the most terrifying and magnetic figures in film history. His infamous "You think I'm funny?" scene is etched in the annals of cinema lore.

The long take

One of the film's standout moments is the famous "Copacabana" scene, a masterpiece of cinematic technique. Shot in a single unbroken take, it follows Henry Hill and his date as they traverse the labyrinthine backstage of a nightclub, culminating in their grand entrance into the main room. The brilliance of this sequence lies in its flawless execution, as well as its ability to make the audience feel like they are right there with Henry.

The music

No Scorsese film is complete without an unforgettable soundtrack, and Goodfellas is no exception. From the opening strains of "Rags to Riches" by Tony Bennett to the climactic "Layla" by Derek and the Dominos, the music choices enhance the storytelling and are as integral to the film's emotional impact as the performances themselves.

The realism

Scorsese's attention to detail and insistence on authenticity are evident throughout Goodfellas. The film was a meticulous study of mob culture, capturing the world of the mafia with such precision that it felt like a documentary at times. The mob's profane language, their culinary rituals, and their willingness to do whatever it takes to maintain their status quo were all unflinchingly portrayed.

Legacy and influence

Goodfellas left a lasting imprint on the entertainment industry. Countless films and TV series have borrowed from its style, storytelling techniques, and overall atmosphere. Its influence can be seen everywhere, including The Sopranos.

Goodfellas remains an eternal triumph for Martin Scorsese. It's a relentless, unapologetic, and electrifying dive into the dark heart of organised crime. At 30, it still dazzles with its narrative finesse, unforgettable performances, and visceral storytelling. Three decades later, it continues to be a masterpiece that stands the test of time, ensuring its place in the pantheon of cinematic greats. As someone who's watched The Godfather and countless other mob films, I dare say, Goodfellas outshines them all. It's not just a movie; it's an experience that lingers, and it's the benchmark by which all mob films should be measured.

As Tommy DeVito might say, "Funny how? Funny like a masterpiece, that's how!"

WATCH WION LIVE HERE