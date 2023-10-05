Martin Scorsese's Mean Streets: Where mobsters meet mayhem

Author's note: This is second in a series of articles that I call #EssentialScorseseFilms. It is a celebration of the iconic director's cinematic legacy before Killers of the Flower Moon. While Martin Scorsese's prolific career has spanned decades and produced a plethora of remarkable films, I recognise that it is impossible to cover them all within the confines of this series. Therefore, I have chosen to focus on his major works that have, I believe, have come to embody the essence of Scorsese's unparalleled artistry.

In the early 1970s, American cinema was undergoing a transformation. Traditional Hollywood aesthetics were being challenged, and a new wave of filmmakers was emerging, eager to explore uncharted territory. Among these auteurs, one name stood out — Martin Scorsese. It was during this era that Scorsese unleashed Mean Streets, a film that would not only define his career but also reshape the landscape of American cinema.

Released in 1973, Mean Streets was an uncompromising look at life on the 'mean streets' of New York's Little Italy. It wasn't a typical gangster film, nor was it a straightforward narrative. Instead, it was a deeply personal and character-driven exploration of guilt, loyalty, and the moral dilemmas faced by its heroes.

The film centres around Charlie (played by Harvey Keitel), a small-time hood with aspirations of climbing the criminal ladder. His best friend, Johnny Boy (Robert De Niro in a breakout role), is a reckless, unpredictable troublemaker. The dynamics of their friendship and the chaos it brings to their lives serve as the core of the film.

What sets Mean Streets apart from conventional gangster films, particularly of that era, is its authenticity. Scorsese, who grew up in the same environment depicted in the movie, infused it with a palpable sense of place and an unfiltered portrayal of the Italian-American community. This authenticity extended to the characters and their moral struggles. Charlie grapples with his Catholic guilt, a theme Scorsese returns to again and again in his subsequent films, trying to balance his loyalty to Johnny Boy with his own desire for success and a normal life.

Scorsese's use of music was revolutionary at the time, as he incorporated a soundtrack of rock 'n' roll classics that played not just as background noise but as an integral part of the storytelling. Songs by The Rolling Stones, The Ronettes, and others are carefully selected to underscore the characters' emotions and the film's themes.

Cinematography, led by Kent L Wakeford, is another vital component of the film's atmosphere. The use of handheld cameras and available light creates a documentary-like feel that immerses the audience in the world of its characters. The visuals capture the grit, chaos, and authenticity of the environment, making the audience feel as if they are right there on the mean streets of Little Italy.

Mean Streets also marked the beginning of Scorsese's collaboration with Robert De Niro, a partnership that would produce some of the most iconic films in cinema history. De Niro's portrayal of Johnny Boy is nothing short of outstanding. His unpredictable nature keeps both Charlie and the audience on edge throughout the film.

Mean Streets was a film that defied conventions and embraced the imperfections of its characters, paving the way for the auteur's future masterpieces like Taxi Driver, Raging Bull, and, of course, Goodfellas.

As we look back on Mean Streets five decades after its release, it remains a testament to the power of storytelling, character-driven cinema, and the indomitable spirit of a young filmmaker who dared to defy the norms of his time — and who, of course, is the greatest living filmmaker right now. The film stands as a gritty, honest, and unflinching exploration of life on the margins, a milestone in American cinema, and a timeless masterpiece that continues to influence filmmakers and captivate audiences to this day.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE