Marilyn Manson: Court dismisses rape case by woman

Marilyn Manson can take it easy as a woman who accused him of rape had the court quash her lawsuit. The lawsuit was dismissed earlier in the week because the statute of limitations had passed on the woman’s claims, TMZ reported.

It so happened that the lawsuit dates to May when at the time the women identified as ‘Jane Doe’ in the press and stated that the rape happened after she and Marilyn Manson started dating in 2011. She claimed repressed memories of the incident stopped her from reporting the incident then.

The court became skeptical of the claims and the presiding judge gave the woman 20 days to refile the complaint and address concerns over the repressed memories claim.

Meanwhile, the rocker has also been sued by a former assistant/girlfriend, Game of Thrones actress Esme Bianco.

