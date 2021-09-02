Marilyn Manson says he's 'not guilty' of assault in 2019 concert case

Marilyn Manson is not guilty of the crimes he’s been accused of.

The singer entered a not guilty plea in a district court in New Hampshire after he was accused of approaching a videographer at his 2019 concert and allegedly spitting and blowing snot on her.

Marilyn had first surrendered in July in connection with the 2019 arrest warrant issued in Los Angeles. That case will now be heard in late December.

There were two misdemeanour counts of assault registered against him from the alleged incident. He had then surrendered in regard to the case and was later released on personal recognizance bail with a clause that the singer can’t have contact with the alleged victim.

Meanwhile, Marilyn Manson’s attorney has denied any assaultive behavior at the show. He also faces separate allegations of rape and abuse from several women.

