Marilyn Manson released on bail after turning himself to police in 2019 assault case

Marilyn Manson has turned himself to the police after an arrest warrant was doled out for allegedly assaulting a videographer in 2019.

Marilyn Manson, whose real name is Brian Warner, reported to the Hollywood division of the Los Angeles Police Department according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. This took place on July 2.

Reports suggest that the singer was subsequently released without bail.

As for the incident, it took place at a concert at the Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion on August 18, 2019 when Marilyn Manson was charged with two misdemeanor counts of simple assault, according to authorities. The arrest warrant was issued in October of that year.

Meanwhile, the rocker is also being investigated by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department over allegations of domestic violence. Allegations first came to light after abuse claims were made from Westworld star Evan Rachel Wood and four other women. The actress was briefly engaged to Manson in 2010 after meeting him when she was 18 and he was 36.

Last month, Game of Thrones actress Esmé Bianco filed a lawsuit against Manson, in which she accused the musician of sexual assault and sexual battery during their relationship in 2011.

Manson has denied all allegations of abuse.