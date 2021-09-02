The Ellen DeGeneres show to return for one last time with fully vaccinated audience and high profile guests

The Ellen DeGeneres show will return for its 19th and final season on September 13 with a fully vaccinated studio audience and an interesting guest lineup.

This will be the chat show’s last run as Ellen DeGeneres bids goodbye to the popular show.

Among the many high profile guests, the show will have Jennifer Aniston, who was the show’s very first guest in 2003 and will kick off the show with Jimmy Kimmel. There will also be Kim Kardashian for the very first time since Keeping Up With the Kardashians ended.

Tiffany Haddish and Imagine Dragons will also make it to the premiere week.

These guests alongwith a full studio audience will be there for The Ellen DeGeneres show.

The Ellen DeGeneres show was announced to wrap in May after toxic workplace accusations levelled against the host and the show. Ellen DeGeneres in farewell speech: We gave away a half-billion dollars