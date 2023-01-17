Kevin Spacey hails Italy's National Museum of Cinema for having 'the guts' to honour him after assault charges

Italy’s National Museum of Cinema, on Monday, paid tribute to Oscar-winning actor Kevin Spacey and presented its highest honour, the Stella della Mole Award for lifetime achievement, to him. Making his first official speaking appearance since the #MeToo allegations derailed his acting career, Spacey thanked Enzo Ghigo, president of the National Museum, and Vittorio Sgarbi, Undersecretary to the Italian Ministry of Culture, for having the courage to invite him.

"I am truly blessed and grateful and humbled. And my heart is very full tonight toward the National Museum of Cinema for having had the 'le palle' to invite me tonight," Spacey said. Le palle is an Italian phrase used to describe a male body part synonymous with courage.

"By presenting this award, they are making a strong defence of artistic achievement and for that, they should be applauded," Spacey added.

After accepting the lifetime achievement award from the museum, he discussed his key roles during a master class and spoke about the 1999 film 'American Beauty', for which he won his second Oscar.

Spacey did not directly address the sexual misconduct allegations while receiving the award or during the hour-long masterclass. However, while noting the loyalty of many fans, he said that the bond he shares with them will not be easily broken by "unrestrained, ever-shifting mobocratic ties".

The actor choked up while thanking his manager Evan Lowenstein for his support, calling him the brother he never had.

Spacey shared that he was "enormously grateful" to Italian director Frank Nero, who hired him for a role in 'The Man Who Drew God', which was shot in Turin.

