Act: Sweet Mirage World Tour: K-pop band Tomorrow x Together announce Asia & US tour dates

Popular South Korean boyband Tomorrow x Together aka TXT will begin their second world tour in March. Over the weekend, they announced Asia and US dates for their Act: Sweet Mirage world tour.

The band comprising Soobin, Yeonjun, Beomgyu, Taehyun and HueningKai made the announcement of their tour on their official social media handles. Dates announced so far include 21 shows across 13 cities worldwide.

The tour will kickstart in Seoul on March 25 with two consecutive days, followed by another act in Singapore on April 1 and in Taipei on April 5. The boy band will reach Japan on April 14. They also have shows in Osaka, Saitama, Kanagawa, and Aichi.

The US leg of the tour will begin in the first week of May. The band will be touring six cities in the US, including Charlotte on May 6, Belmont Park on 9 and 10, Washington D.C. on 16, Duluth on 19 and 20, San Antonio on 23 and 24, and Los Angeles on 27.

Tomorrow x Together will release their 5th EP, 'The Name Chapter: Temptation' on January 27.

The tour poster says there is “more to come”, hinting at the possibility of more tour dates being added to the schedule.

