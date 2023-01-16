Spain's Opera star Placido Domingo accused of sexual misconduct by fellow singer

Almost three years after sexual misconduct claims curtailed his career and prompted an apology, Opera star Placido Domingo is, once again, facing similar accusations. On Sunday, a fellow Spanish singer opened up about her ordeal in a television programme broadcast and claimed that Domingo allegedly asked to touch her after a rehearsal.

Back in a 2020 investigation, more than three dozen women, including singers, dancers, musicians, voice teachers and backstage staff, claimed that they had witnessed or experienced inappropriate behaviour by the 83-year-old over a period of three decades. Domingo, however, has not admitted to any wrongdoings.

The latest accusation has come from an unidentified singer, who gave an interview to Spain’s La Sexta television channel. Appearing as a dark figure, she claimed that Domingo asked to touch her at a theatre in Spain at the start of the 21st century. On another occasion, he tried to kiss her, she said.

"One of the first things they tell you is don’t go up in the lift alone with Placido Domingo," the woman told La Sexta television channel. "The first time that I felt unease was when we were rehearsing. He (Placido) told me in front of everyone: ‘Listen, can I put my hand in one of these lovely pockets of yours.’ I was wearing trousers with an embroidered back pocket."

"I had a bad stomach because I thought what can I say to (Domingo) in order to carry on normally? If I tell him no, there will be consequences and if I say yes, I don’t even want to think about it," she added.

The singer said she did not report Domingo to her bosses or the authorities because he has influence over everyone. "He is Domingo. He is untouchable. He should not be but I am in the shadows," she said.

Representatives of Domingo did not immediately respond to a request for comment by Reuters.

The 2020 investigation by the American Guild of Musical Artists (AGMA) concluded that Domingo had behaved inappropriately. Domingo said in a statement at the time he respected the women’s decisions to speak out and that he was "truly sorry for the hurt" he caused them.

The findings prompted Spain to cancel planned performances by the tenor-turned baritone at publicly funded theatres. US institutions including the Metropolitan Opera in New York and San Francisco Opera also scrapped planned engagements.

Domingo resigned as general director of the Los Angeles Opera, whose own enquiry found 10 allegations about him to be "credible". No criminal case was brought to court over any of the claims.

In an interview with the Spanish newspaper El Mundo in January 2022, Domingo denied harassing anyone and said he felt he had been convicted in the court of public opinion because he did not speak out. AGMA’s investigation was partial, he said and contained few concrete facts.

Domingo returned to Spain to perform in a charity concert in June after an absence of almost a year and a half and has performed in other countries.

(With inputs from agencies)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE