Elvis Presley biopic starring Tom Hanks headed for Cannes 2022 premiere

Elvis Presley’s biopic by Baz Luhrmann is headed to Cannes 2022.

Warner Bros. has booked a Cannes premiere for the film that will unravel the relationship between Elvis Presley and his manager Colonel Tom Parker that shook the world of rock n roll forever.

The Cannes premiere doesn't have a date yet.

The film will have Austin Butler play Elvis Presley while Tom Hanks will play the role of Tom Parker. Tom was the man who found Elvis and turned him into a world-famous star, an icon now.

Watch the trailer of the film here:

Baz Luhrmann wrote the film with Sam Bromell, Craig Pearce and Jeremy Doner, and he produced with Gail Berman, Catherine Martin, Patrick McCormick and Schuyler Weiss.

The film will release on June 24, 2022.