Dwayne Johnson celebrates 20 years in Hollywood with emotional video. Watch

When the then star-wrestler Dwayne Johnson took the decision to move to Hollywood, the decision inspired much scepticism. But the Rock, as he was called in those days, is now one of the world's most bankable stars. He made his starring debut with 2002's 'The Mummy' spinoff 'The Scorpion King' after doing cameos in 'The Mummy Returns' and 'Longshot' earlier.

Johnson took to his Instagram profile and shared an emotional video message for his fans. He detailed in the caption how he was told by the "experts" (his quotes) things that he should not call himself the Rock, should not go to the gym and lose weight, and so on.

" I was told, “If you want to make it in Hollywood, you gotta be like these other guys…” That never sat right with me, so I said I’m not doing that and the only person I gotta be like - is me. If I failed, then at least I failed being real and being myself. Years later, here we are and I’m saying “holy shit” to this career mosaic on the wall and most importantly, I’m saying.. THANK YOU to all of you for rockin’ with me down these roads for all these years. Love U guys and cheers to the most important thing we can all be - ourselves," he said.

Clearly, Johnson made the right decision not to listen to detractors. For right now, just having his name is usually enough to turn a film into a worldwide hit. His films have grossed more than $10 billion. And with his entry into the superhero genre with 'Black Adam', he is only going to rise higher.

In this Jaume Collet-Serra directorial, Johnson's anti-hero comes in conflict with the Justice Society, which was the original superhero team of the DC Universe before Justice League debuted. Supervillain Sabbac has also been spotted in the promos, and it is likely that Black Adam will team up with the Justice Society to take on him. Adam Sztykiel, Rory Haines, and Sohrab Noshirvani have penned the script. Usually, an archenemy of Shazam, Teth-Adam, the real name of Black Adam, was earlier going to face off with Zachary Levi's superhero in the 2019 movie 'Shazam!', but it was decided to give him his own movie first.



‘Black Adam’ releases on October 24.

