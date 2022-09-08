'Black Adam': New character posters from Dwayne Johnson's DC movie out ahead of new trailer

Several character posters from the upcoming DC movie 'Black Adam' have been released. The posters give a detailed look at the major characters in this Dwayne Johnson-led movie. In this Jaume Collet-Serra directorial, Johnson plays the role of the iconic DC anti-hero and Shazam's arch-enemy. Earlier Johnson was going to essay the character opposite Zachary Levi in 2019's 'Shazam!' but then it was decided to give the character a solo movie first. Apart from the titular character, the movie also marks the live-action debut of the Justice Society, which was the original superhero team of the DC Universe before Justice League debuted.

Aldis Hodge, Noah Centineo, Sarah Shahi, Marwan Kenzari, Quintessa Swindell, Bodhi Sabongui, and Pierce Brosnan also star in the movie as Carter Hall or Hawkman, Albert "Al" Rothstein or Atom Smasher, Adrianna Tomaz or Isis, Ishmael Gregor / Sabbac, Maxine Hunkel or Cyclone, Amon, and Kent Nelson or Doctor Fate, respectively. Additionally, Viola Davis reprises the role of Amanda Waller from the 'Suicide Squad' and 'The Suicide Squad'.

A new era of the Justice Society has begun. #BlackAdam

You can see the character posters above. The film is currently being tested by test audiences. Dwayne Johnson recently surprised an audience enjoying a test screening. He shared a video on his Instagram page in which he can be seen taking off his mask to hoots and cheers and even tears from the audience. The fans apparently also enjoyed the film. Johnson asked them about the ending, which they said was the best part of the movie.

Adam Sztykiel, Rory Haines, and Sohrab Noshirvani have penned the script.

‘Black Adam’ releases on October 24.