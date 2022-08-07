Britney Spears and Sam Asgari angrily blast ex-Kevin Federline’s claims about their sons avoiding her

Britney Spears and Sam Asgari have reacted to the singer’s former husband, Kevin Federline's criticism of her naked post on social media. Federline has spoken out for the first time in almost ten years about their brief relationship, which occurred before the singer's 13-year conservatorship. The former couple were married from 2004 to 2007 and have two sons together—Sean Preston (16) and Jayden James (15).

In an explosive interview that was teased on Saturday, Kevin went candid about Britney and claimed that her controversial conservatorship "saved her life" and that her sons have trouble with the fact that she posts nude photos on Instagram. "The boys have decided they are not seeing her right now," Federline said. "It’s been a few months since they’ve seen her. They made the decision not to go to her wedding."

But on Saturday night soon after Kevin’s statement surfaced online, Britney retaliated against her ex-husband on Instagram, calling him out for his criticism of her and said the ending of her conservatorship has empowered her and she can live the life she always wanted to live. Sharing a statement on her Instagram Stories, Spears wrote, "It saddens me to hear that my ex-husband has decided to discuss the relationship between me and my children."

"As we all know, raising teenage boys is never easy for anyone. It concerns me the fact that the reasons is based on my Instagram… it was LONG before Instagram. I gave them everything… Only one word: HURTFUL… I’ll say it… My mother told me ‘You should GIVE them to their dad’.

"I’m sharing this because I can… Have a good day folks!," she added.

Kevin’s statement also prompted Britney’s husband, Sam Asghari, who in a lengthy Instagram story hit out at the former dancer. "To clarify my wife has never posted a nude selfie except of her butt wich is quite modest these days. All other posts were implied nudity wich can be seen in any ad for lotion or soap," he wrote.

Sam refuted Kevin’s claim and questioned the timing of the interview, which came nine months after the singer's conservatorship ended, which granted her control over her own finances for the first time in 13 years. In his post, he also claimed that Kevin had no work for the past 15 years.

"There is not validity to his statement regarding the kids distancing themselves and it is irresponsible to make that statement publicly. The boys are very smart and will be 18 soon to make their own decisions and may eventually realize the ‘tough’ part was having a father who hasn’t worked much in over 15 years as a role model," he said.

"I do not know him personally and have nothing against him aside him trying to vilify my wife."

He further alleged Kevin of "siding" with Britney’s father, Jamie Spears, who was the person holding authority over Britney's financial and private matters while she was in her conservatorship.

