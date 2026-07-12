/Why England's equaliser vs Norway was so controversial: FIFA explains camera wire incident

England's dramatic injury-time equaliser against Norway in the FIFA World Cup 2026 quarterfinal in Miami on Saturday has sparked major controversy after claims that the move leading to Jude Bellingham's goal should have been stopped. Several Norway players, including Erling Haaland, along with head coach Stale Solbakken, were seen protesting to the match officials immediately after the equaliser.

According to reports circulating on social media, goalkeeper Orjan Nyland's goal-kick allegedly struck an overhead camera wire before reaching Elliot Anderson near the halfway line. Anderson then passed to Anthony Gordon, who set up Bellingham for the equalising goal. Norway argued that the ball only reached Anderson because it was deflected by the camera cable, making the entire attacking move illegal under the Laws of the Game.

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What did FIFA say about the incident?

FIFA, however, reviewed the incident and dismissed those claims. “We have checked the data and no peak on the graph from the connected ball heartbeat sensor.” England also benefited from another contentious decision earlier in the second half when Torbjorn Heggem's 55th-minute goal was ruled out for a foul by Erling Haaland during the build-up.

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Norway head coach Stale Solbakken was visibly frustrated and confronted French referee Clement Turpin after the half-time whistle over the decision. According to the International Football Association Board (IFAB), if the ball touches an overhead object such as a camera cable, play should be stopped and restarted with a dropped ball at the point where the contact occurred.

Former Premier League referee Mark Clattenburg questioned why VAR did not intervene. "Some will ask why did the VAR not interfere. Yes, they can intervene if the contact of the ball with the camera cable is part of the reviewable incident. An attacking phase of play leading to a goal is part of the VAR reviewable incident so it should have been picked up by the VAR.'"

Norway assistant coach Kent Bergersen also insisted the officials should have reviewed the incident. "Before the goal, Orjan hits the wire for the camera over the field, so the ball is shorter than it should have been. The referees should have looked into that."