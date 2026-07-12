/Hey Jude! Bellingham's twin strike sends England to 2026 FIFA World Cup semis

Jude Bellingham produced a match-winning performance with two goals as England pulled off a dramatic extra-time comeback to defeat Norway 2-1 and secure a place in the 2026 FIFA World Cup semifinals on Saturday. The Real Madrid midfielder scored the decisive winner in the 93rd minute of extra time, capping a tense quarterfinal played in sweltering conditions at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida.

England had been pushed to the limit by a determined Norway side before Bellingham's late heroics ensured the Three Lions kept their World Cup title hopes alive. His brace proved to be the difference in a nerve-jangling contest, with the extra-time winner sparking wild celebrations among the England players and supporters. The victory sends England into the last four of the tournament, where they will continue their quest for a first FIFA World Cup title since 1966. Bellingham once again underlined his importance to the side, delivering when it mattered most in one of England's biggest matches of the tournament.

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Erling Haaland's remarkable streak of scoring in 14 consecutive competitive matches for Norway came to an end against England, the country of his birth. The Norwegian captain, visibly fatigued after an intense battle, was substituted at half-time of extra time.

England manager Thomas Tuchel made two changes at half-time, introducing Bukayo Saka and Eberechi Eze in place of the ineffective Noni Madueke and Declan Rice, with the Arsenal midfielder having battled illness earlier in the week. However, the substitutions left England short of control in midfield, allowing Norway to enjoy sustained spells of pressure during the second half. Norway thought they had taken the lead when Torbjorn Heggem bundled the ball in at the back post after England failed to clear a corner.

However, the goal was ruled out after Erling Haaland was penalised for pushing his new Manchester City teammate Elliott Anderson before the set-piece was delivered. The Norwegians came agonisingly close again moments later as Kristoffer Ajer rattled the crossbar after England once more struggled to deal with a dangerous corner. With both teams visibly drained by the exhausting conditions, the match was forced into an additional 30 minutes of extra time.

Norway goalkeeper Orjan Nyland, who had been outstanding in the Round of 16 victory over Brazil with a string of crucial saves before Haaland's late brace secured the win, endured a costly mistake this time. The Sevilla shot-stopper failed to hold Morgan Rogers' long-range effort, spilling the ball into the path of Jude Bellingham, who reacted quickest to slot home the decisive goal.