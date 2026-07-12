/Want to own a piece of the FIFA World Cup final pitch? Here's the price

FIFA has unveiled one of its most unusual World Cup collectibles by putting pieces of the playing surface from the 2026 FIFA World Cup final up for sale at $450 each. The grass, which will be used during the tournament's final on July 19 at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey, is being marketed as a premium collector's item through FIFA's official online store.

According to the listing, each preserved piece of turf measures 17.5 by 17.5 by 17.5, although FIFA has not specified whether those dimensions are in inches, centimeters, or millimeters. The governing body had not clarified the measurements after being contacted for additional details. The official product description states, “Own a genuine piece of football history with an authentic 2026 FIFA World Cup Piece of the pitch, permanently preserved in a premium acrylic with a USB keepsake,” the website says. “Each piece contains an original fragment of the iconic Final playing surface, making it a unique collectible that celebrates one of the world's greatest sporting events.”

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Argentina vs Switzerland Photograph: (WION)

FIFA also highlighted the premium presentation of the memorabilia. “The acrylic USB features an authenticity film, while offering a sleek, contemporary display piece. Presented in a premium hinged shoulder box with striking spot UV detailing, this exclusive item is designed for collectors, fans, and football enthusiasts alike.” The collectible will only be shipped to addresses in the United States and Europe, with deliveries beginning after the conclusion of the World Cup final.

“Orders will not be shipped until after the FIFA World Cup 2026 Final,” FIFA confirmed. The sale comes despite criticism surrounding the playing surface at MetLife Stadium. Players and coaches have previously questioned the quality of the field, which typically features an artificial surface during NFL games for the New York Giants and New York Jets.