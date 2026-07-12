/195 kisses in 30 seconds: Brazilian couple sets unusual Guinness World Record

A Brazilian couple has turned their love into a record-breaking achievement after setting a new Guinness World Records title for the most kisses in 30 seconds by a pair. Renato Alves and his girlfriend Naiara Roberta Ribeiro de Marins completed 195 kisses in just half a minute, etching their name in the records book. Their achievement came shortly after International Kissing Day, which is celebrated on July 6.

The duo said they decided to attempt the challenge together because of their strong bond and their belief that they are the “best couple in the world”. For Renato, the record was not just about winning another title but also about sharing the moment with Naiara. He said he wanted her name to be “etched alongside his in the record books” through their joint achievement.

Renato, 32, is no stranger to record-breaking feats. He has previously achieved several Guinness World Records titles, including the fastest time to set up and topple 10 books, completed in 6.68 seconds, and the largest foot rotation (male), measuring 210.66 degrees.

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A black belt in taekwondo, Renato describes himself as “addicted to winning” and believes this latest achievement makes him the Brazilian with the most world records. During the attempt, he wore a jersey of his favourite football team, São José E.C., while rapidly kissing Naiara’s cheek as she smiled throughout the challenge.

The couple is already aiming for another milestone – breaking the record for the most kisses in one minute by a pair. That title is currently held by Japan’s Cherry Yoshitake, also known as Mr Cherry, and Kumiko Shiratori, who recorded 277 kisses.

Beyond the records, Renato said he wants his achievements to send a wider message. He revealed that he is a bone marrow donor and has ADHD, and hopes to challenge stereotypes around the condition.

“I am a bone marrow donor, and I have ADHD and I want to prove that people with ADHD are capable of everything they want,” he said.

Renato also hopes his record-breaking journey will motivate more people in Brazil to attempt Guinness World Records challenges and pursue their goals.