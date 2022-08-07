Drake performs with Nicki Minaj, Lil Wayne at Young Money Reunion concert; fans go bonkers

American rapper Drake performed with Nicki Minaj and Lil Wayne on Saturday at OVO Fest’s Young Money Reunion concert. Photos and videos from the sold-out show are making waves on the internet. The viral posts show the three megastars performing at the Budweiser Stage.

The event was initially scheduled for the 1st of August. However, Drake had to cancel the show because he tested positive for coronavirus just hours before the concert. It was later rescheduled for the 6th of August after Drake tested negative for Covid-19.

Taking to Instagram to share the announcement, Drake wrote, "Negative test…positive outcome…this was the only date available until the fall and because the family is so solid everybody is flying back in to make it happen for you all…SEE YOU SATURDAY…young moulaaa. (sic)"

And, when the day arrived, the trio made sure that they made the crowd go bonkers with their vocals and performance. Check out some viral posts from the concert below.

.@NICKIMINAJ and Skillibeng perform Crocodile Teeth for the first time. pic.twitter.com/gOBVgtCpw1 — BARBIE NEWS (@BarbieNewsCo) August 7, 2022

.@NICKIMINAJ has hit the stage at the Young Money Reunion and she looks absolutely stunning. #YoungMoneyReunion pic.twitter.com/l3wU5HzM99 — nicholas liddle (@NLiddle16) August 7, 2022

Drake & Mack Maine at the Young Money reunion concert in Toronto pic.twitter.com/ibaISTVeDE — 2Cool2Blog (@2cooI2blog) August 7, 2022

The Toronto concert is part of Drake's October World Weekend. For those unaware, October World Weekend is a three-day event being held in Toronto, Canada. Founded by rapper Drake, the concert saw several big names from the world of music performing on the stage. Lil Baby and Chris Brown headlined day two while several alumni of Young Money Entertainment reunited on the stage on day three.