/How does stealth actually work? The physics of B-2 bomber that radar simply cannot see

Stealth aircraft are not invisible to all radar systems under all conditions. The term used by the US Air Force is ‘low observable’ — meaning the aircraft is much harder to detect than conventional aircraft, not that it is undetectable. Very low-frequency radar systems can sometimes detect stealth aircraft, though not with the precision needed for targeting. The goal of stealth is not to be completely invisible but to be invisible long enough, at the right ranges, to complete the mission before defences can respond.