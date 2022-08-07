Britney Spears' sons are refusing to see her, find singer's nude photos 'tough', ex-Kevin Federline reveals

Britney Spears rose to fame at a very young age and ever since then the pop star has dominated headlines - first for her music and then due to her many and endless controversies, which always attracted media attention. Last year, Spears was all over the top headlines first for her 'Framing Britney Spears' documentary, then her bombshell revelations during her court trials and when the 'Toxic' singer's 13-year-long conservatorship was ended and she was given all her rights back. While Britney's life was in the limelight most of the time, now his ex-husband Kevin Federline has broken his silence and revealed how he has worked hard to keep his two sons away from the media glare.



Kevin and Britney shares two son – Sean Preston, 16, and Jayden, 15.



During his recent tell-all interview with ITV via Daily Mail, Kevin called Brtiney's conservatorship saga the most challenging time for them and has revaled how he managed to keep his two sons away from the toxicity, social media, and court trials which were all about their mom Spears.

In the interview, he also revealed that Preston and Jayden have not seen Britney for a few months and they have also decided not to meet her right now.



''The boys have decided they are not seeing her right now,'' Kevin reveals. ''It's been a few months since they've seen her. They made the decision not to go to her wedding.''



Britney recently got married to her long-time beau Asghari. The wedding was a star-studded affair and celebrities like Madonna, and Selena Gomez were in attendance, but Spears' sons, who were on the guest list, were absent from her fairytale wedding. Talking about the same, Spears' ex-husband said, there were no hard feelings, but as they are not seeing her right now, so they decided to skip the wedding.



''[The boys] were happy for her, but they decided that, as they're not seeing her right now, they made the decision not to go to her wedding,'' he said.



In the interview, he also said that he feels conservatorship kind of 'saved her'. Further, talking about last year's court trials, social media

bullying and much more, the dancer said that it was the most challenging thing ever.



''This whole thing has been hard to watch, harder to live through, harder to watch my boys go through than anything else,' he says. 'It's been tough. It's the most challenging thing I've ever had to do in my life.''



Kevin further talked about his boys are teenage now and seeing their mom's nude photos on social media is disturbing for them. He said that he even apologised to his sons over the criticism they may receive over Spears photos.



''I try to explain to them, 'Look, maybe that's just another way she tries to express herself.' But that doesn't take away from the fact of what it does to them. It's tough.'' He adds: ''I can't imagine how it feels to be a teenager having to go to high school.''





