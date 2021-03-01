Golden Globes 2021: Technical glitches, diversity problem and 'hasty' solutions

Hollywood's awards season kicked off at a very different-looking Golden Globes, with winners tuning in remotely to a ceremony that battled through technical glitches and a few awkward moments as the stars doled out prizes and confronted controversy over a lack of diversity in the organisation that conducts the awards.



Usually, a star-packed party that draws Tinseltown's biggest names to a Beverly Hills hotel ballroom, this pandemic edition was broadcast from identical sets in California and New York, with essential workers and a few celebrity presenters among the few in attendance.

British royals drama ‘The Crown’ bagged the maximum awards in TV drama series categories, winning the best series along with the best actor and best actress for Josh O Connor and Emma Corrin. The wins were followed by comedy, where Schitt’s Creep took the sweep, winning in Best Actress and Best series categories.

However, all eyes were on the final film prizes, which will boost Oscars hopes of early frontrunners like ‘Nomadland’ and ‘The Trial of the Chicago 7.’

Nomadland took home the big wins - Best Film drama and director Chloe Zhao became the second woman to win Best director in the history of Golden Globes. The comedic space was dominated by Borat The Subsequentmovie Film, with Sacha Baron Cohan taking home Best actor comedy.

‘Black Panther’ star Chadwick Boseman, whose death at 43 of an undisclosed battle with cancer stunned fans and the industry, became the first Black winner to win the best actor Golden Globe posthumously. His last performance, as a brash trumpet player in the drama "Ma Rainey`s Black Bottom," was released after his death.



The night was hit with an immediate technical glitch, as the first winner, Daniel Kaluuya, initially lost sound for his acceptance speech, forcing in-studio presenter Laura Dern to apologize before the audio was restored.

"You're doing me dirty! Am I on?" joked best supporting actor Kaluuya, before paying tribute to late Black Panther leader Fred Hampton, who he played in ‘Judas and the Black Messiah.’

"I hope generations after this can see how brilliantly he fought, how brilliantly he spoke, and how brilliantly he loved," he said of Hampton.

In other early film awards, Jodie Foster accepted the prize for best-supporting actress for Guantanamo legal drama "The Mauritanian" alongside her wife at home, telling viewers: "I just never expected to ever be here again."

Korean-American immigrant family drama ‘Minari’ won the Globe for best foreign-language film.

Pixar's 'Soul' -- mispronounced by presenter Tracy Morgan as "Sawl," to widespread amusement among the various stars appearing on video link -- won best-animated feature, as well as the best musical score.



Rosamund Pike scooped best comedy actress for Netflix's dark thriller 'I Care A Lot.'

"I had to swim up from a sinking car. I think I still would rather do that than have to be in a room with Rudy Giuliani," said Pike, referring to her rival Maria Bakalova's infamous real-life encounter with Donald Trump's lawyer in the "Borat" film.



"The Trial of the Chicago 7" bagged an early win for the screenplay, with Aaron Sorkin sounding one of the night's multiple political tones by citing Hoffman's quote that "if you stop doing it, democracy crumbles" in his acceptance speech.

"I don't need any more evidence than what happened on January 6 to agree with this," said Sorkin, referring to the storming of the US Capitol by a Donald Trump-supporting mob.



- Diverse winners from a non-diverse panel-



Comedians Tina Fey and Amy Poehler -- hosting from opposite coasts -- opened the ceremony addressing the backlash faced by HFPA, right in the beginning.

Their opening routine made fun of the Globes-awarding group of obscure foreign reporters, which has been under pressure for its lack of diversity.

"The Hollywood Foreign Press Association is made up of around 90 -- no Black -- journalists that attend movie junkets each year, in search for a better life," said Fey.



Three senior HFPA officials took to the Globes stage early in the night, pledging "a more inclusive future," after several influential showbiz groups had piled on criticism over the weekend including Hollywood's actors and directors unions.

Presenter Sterling K Brown quipped: "It is great to be black, um back, at the Golden Globes."

Later, surpassing Venessa Kirby and Carey Mulligan, a shocked Andra Day took home the Golden Globe for best actress in a drama film for her portrayal of singing legend Billie Holiday in "The United States vs Billie Holiday."



(With inputs from AFP)