Golden Globe Awards 2021: Complete list of winners

Stills from 'The Crown Season 4' via Netflix. Photograph:( Twitter )
Golden Globes 2021 winners list - Black actors Daniel Kaluuya and John Boyega opened the 2021 Golden Globe awards as they won acting honours on a night that was hosted from two different coasts owing to the pandemic.
Black actors Daniel Kaluuya and John Boyega opened the 2021 Golden Globe awards as they won acting honours on a night that was hosted from two different coasts owing to the pandemic.
Catherine O' Hara for 'Schitt's Creek' and Mark Ruffalo for his performance in Í Know This Much Is True' also won acting honours. Catch all the live updates from the show here
Best Actor in a Supporting Role: Daniel Kaluuya
Best Screenplay: Aaron Sorkin for 'The Trial Of Chicago 7'
Best Actor in a Limited Series: Mark Ruffalo for 'I Know This Much Is True'
Best Most Picture - Animated: Soul
Best Actress in a Television Series- Musical or Comedy: Catherine O'Hara
Best Actor in Supporting Role- Television Series: John Boyega
Best Actress in a Television Series- Drama: Emma Corrin for 'The Crown'
Best Original Song- Motion Picture: Io Sì (Seen) from 'The Life Ahead'
Best Original Score- Motion Picture: Soul
Best Actor in a Television Series - Musical or Comedy: Jason Sudeikis for 'Ted Lasso'
Best Television Series- Musical or Comedy: Schitt's Creek
Best Actress in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy: Rosamund Pike for 'I Care A Lot'
Best Actor in a Television Series- Drama: Josh O'Connor for 'The Cown'
(The list will be updated through the course of the ceremony)
Also see: Golden Globes 2021 ambassadors Satchel and Jackson Lee break barriers at the awards this year