Golden Globe Awards 2021: Complete list of winners

Black actors Daniel Kaluuya and John Boyega opened the 2021 Golden Globe awards as they won acting honours on a night that was hosted from two different coasts owing to the pandemic.



Catherine O' Hara for 'Schitt's Creek' and Mark Ruffalo for his performance in Í Know This Much Is True' also won acting honours. Catch all the live updates from the show here

Golden Globe awards 2021: Here is the complete list of winners

Best Actor in a Supporting Role: Daniel Kaluuya



Best Screenplay: Aaron Sorkin for 'The Trial Of Chicago 7'



Best Actor in a Limited Series: Mark Ruffalo for 'I Know This Much Is True'



Best Most Picture - Animated: Soul



Best Actress in a Television Series- Musical or Comedy: Catherine O'Hara



Best Actor in Supporting Role- Television Series: John Boyega

Best Actress in a Television Series- Drama: Emma Corrin for 'The Crown'

Best Original Song- Motion Picture: Io Sì (Seen) from 'The Life Ahead'



Best Original Score- Motion Picture: Soul

Best Actor in a Television Series - Musical or Comedy: Jason Sudeikis for 'Ted Lasso'



Best Television Series- Musical or Comedy: Schitt's Creek



Best Actress in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy: Rosamund Pike for 'I Care A Lot'

Best Actor in a Television Series- Drama: Josh O'Connor for 'The Cown'

(The list will be updated through the course of the ceremony)

