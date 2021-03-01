Golden Globes 2021 Live: Schitt's Creek wins best comedy TV series, Rosamund Pike takes home best actress in a comedy film

Schitt's Creek Photograph: Twitter
Golden Globes 2021 ceremony Live News Today - Hollywood's award season has begun with a very different Golden Globes 2021 ceremony. Pandemic-era award night is mainly virtual with tinseltown's biggest names and nominees joining the ceremony from their homes. The edition is being broadcasted from two scaled-down venues, with frontline and essential workers among the few in attendance.
This year, Amy Poehler and Tina Fey are returning to their host duties for the fourth time, from different coasts altogether. The event is set to be live on Twitter. Indian fans can watch the gala night on Monday morning from 6 AM IST onwards. The Golden Globes pre-show can be watched from the Golden Globes Twitter account and goldenglobes.com.
Netflix is leading the Golden Globes nomination list with six nominations for Mank in film categories and The Crown & Schitt's Creek leading in the television categories.
Mar 01, 2021, 08.16 AM
Another Golden Globe 2021 win for Netflix's 'The Crown'
Josh O'Connor bags Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series - Drama for his role of Prince Charles in Netflix's 'The Crown'. The win comes after Emma Corrin won Best actress in a Television Series - Drama- for her role of Princess Diana in the show.
Congratulations to Josh O'Connor (@JoshOConnor15) - Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series - Drama - The Crown (@TheCrownNetflix). - #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/l0Dk6xYgfx— Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) March 1, 2021
Mar 01, 2021, 08.14 AM
Here's what the hosts are upto at Golden Globes 2021
While their comedic shenanigans are underway, the hosts, Tina Fey and Amy Poehler, started the Golden Globes 2021 night with a monologue, addressing the elephant in the room'. Poking fun around the diversity controversy, the award show, and the organisation, Hollywood Foreign Press Association, the ladies talked about lack of diversity.
Golden Globes 2021 hosts Tina Fey and Amy Poehler address the 'elephant in the room', call award show 'flashy garbage'
Mar 01, 2021, 08.09 AM
Rosamund Pike wins Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture (Musical or Comedy) for Netflix's 'I Care a Lot'.
Congratulations to Rosamund Pike - Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy - I Care a Lot. - #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/xDhAD2SYSO— Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) March 1, 2021
The actress dressed up for the occassion in a red dress combined with black boots and her iconic deadpan expression.
We Care A Lot about this bold look on #GoldenGlobes nominee Rosamund Pike. pic.twitter.com/1i8RdxutfG— Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) March 1, 2021
Mar 01, 2021, 08.00 AM
It's a Golden Globe for the Rose family!
Schitt's Creek wins big as the series wins Best TV series - Musical/Comedy. This is the second win for the series as Catherine O'Hara won Golden Globe 2021 Best Actress - Musical/Comedy, earlier in the night.
Congratulations to Schitt's Creek (@SchittsCreek) - Best Television Series - Musical or Comedy. - #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/AoLVDLGO4c— Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) March 1, 2021
Mar 01, 2021, 07.57 AM
Golden Globes 2021 win for Jason Sudeikis
Jason Sudeikis wins best performance by an actor in a TV series, musical or comedy for his role in 'Ted Lasso'
Congratulations to Jason Sudeikis - Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series - Musical or Comedy - Ted Lasso (@TedLasso). - #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/apf5jucAmL— Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) March 1, 2021
Mar 01, 2021, 07.47 AM
Golden Globes 2021: Musical wins
'The Life Ahead' wins best original song (Motion Picture) for its song Seen and Pixar's 'Soul' win the best original score. It's a second Golden Globe 2021 win for the animated film.
Congratulations to Diane Warren (@Diane_Warren), Laura Pausini (@LauraPausini), and Niccolò Agliardi (@NiccoloAgliardi) for "Io Sì (Seen)" - Best Original Song - Motion Picture - The Life Ahead. - #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/JXaHJtc3k4— Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) March 1, 2021
Congratulations to Trent Reznor (@trent_reznor), Atticus Ross, Jon Batiste (@JonBatiste) - Best Original Score - Motion Picture - Soul (@PixarSoul). - #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/ZySVtWtrJ4— Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) March 1, 2021
Mar 01, 2021, 07.43 AM
It's a Golden Globe for on-screen people's princess!
Emma Corrin who essayed the role of Princess Diana in Netflix's The Crown season 4 has landed her first Golden Globe win. Corrin wins the best actress in the television series (drama) at the 2021 Golden Globes.
Congratulations to Emma Corrin - Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series - Drama - The Crown (@TheCrownNetflix). - #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/TaVc73hIFj— Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) March 1, 2021
Mar 01, 2021, 07.29 AM
Norman Lear gets special honour at Golden Globes 2021
Norman Lear, the acclaimed producer of Sanford & Son and The Jeffersons, received the Carol Burnett Award at the 2021 Golden Globes.
In a statement, the association noted Lear's many accomplishments and contributions to Hollywood.
Congratulations to Norman Lear (@TheNormanLear) - Recipient of this year's Carol Burnett Award. - #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/dHXQaU5egK— Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) March 1, 2021
"Norman Lear is among the most prolific creators of this generation," said HFPA President Ali Sar. "His career has encompassed both the Golden Age and Streaming Era, throughout which his progressive approach addressing controversial topics through humor prompted a cultural shift that allowed social and political issues to be reflected in television. His work revolutionized the industry and the Hollywood Foreign Press Association is honored to name him as the 2021 Carol Burnett Award recipient."
Former recipients of the honor include Carol Burnett and Ellen DeGeneres.
Mar 01, 2021, 07.16 AM
Golden Globe 2021: Aaron Sorkin wins Best Screenplay
Aaron Sorkin lands a Golden Globe win in Best Screenplay for Trial of Chicago 7. The relevant American historical legal drama film follows the Chicago Seven, a group of anti–Vietnam War protesters charged with conspiracy and crossing state lines with the intention of inciting riots at the 1968 Democratic National Convention in Chicago.
Congratulations to Aaron Sorkin - Best Screenplay - Motion Picture - The Trial of the Chicago 7 (@trialofchicago7). - #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/OIjO5ljpV0— Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) March 1, 2021
Mar 01, 2021, 07.09 AM
Mark Ruffalo wins Golden Globe for Best Actor in limited series
Mark Ruffalo wins Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series for his role in I Know This Much Is True.
Interestingly, just hours before the ceremony, Ruffalo joined the Time's Up movement calling out HFPA for lack of diversity. The actor retweeted the broken Golden Globed Award with the caption - a cosmetic fix isn't enough.
Read more about the controversy surrounding 2021 Golden Globes here.
Congratulations to Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) - Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series, or a Motion Picture Made for Television - I Know This Much Is True. - #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/L6tyhLu1uR— Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) March 1, 2021
Mar 01, 2021, 06.59 AM
Golden Globes 2021: Soul wins best animation film
No big surprise out there. Disney-Pixar's much appreciated and loved film of the season, 'Soul' wins Best Motion Picture - Animated.
Congratulations to Soul (@PixarSoul) - Best Motion Picture - Animated. - #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/IHa1xFrim5— Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) March 1, 2021
Read the review of 'Soul' here
Mar 01, 2021, 06.57 AM
It's a Golden Globe for Moira Rose!
Catherine O'Hara does it again! The actress wins Best Performance in a Television Series - Musical or Comedy for her role of Moira Rose in Schitt's Creek. The show is nominated in five categories this season.
Congratulations to Catherine O'Hara - Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series - Musical or Comedy - Schitt's Creek (@SchittsCreek). - #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/WmJEbjkZPg— Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) March 1, 2021
Mar 01, 2021, 06.49 AM
Golden Globes 2021: First winners of the night
The first winner of the night is Daniel Kaluuya winning Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture for his role in Judas and the Black Messiah.
Congratulations to Daniel Kaluuya - Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture - Judas and the Black Messiah (@JATBMFilm). - #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/Zkp7nAe79v— Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) March 1, 2021
John Boyega won the Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Supporting Role for Small Axe.
Congratulations to John Boyega (@JohnBoyega) - Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Supporting Role - Small Axe. - #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/hmPiUEwvOl— Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) March 1, 2021
Mar 01, 2021, 06.46 AM
The host of the 78th Golden Globes Amy Poehler arrives for the ceremony. She is hosting the event in a unique pandemic normal with her good friend Tina Fey.
The host with the most, Amy Poehler, is ready for her (fourth) time to shine at tonight's #GoldenGlobes! pic.twitter.com/974g0vHCCj— Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) March 1, 2021
Mar 01, 2021, 06.42 AM
78th Golden Globes faces 'diversity' controversy
A week before the 78th Golden Globe Awards, the organization behind the ceremony faced an exposé regarding the functioning and ethics of the organisation.
According to LA Times, there are zero Black journalists among the 87 members of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association and the organisation, whose ethics have long been questioned
Post the controversy, Hollywood Foreign Press Association vowed to include more "Black members" into their organization. Many celebrities who are a part of Hollywood's Time's Up, called the moved a 'token' and termed the functioning of the organisation as disrespectful.
When nominations were announced, the HFPA was criticised for not including any Black-led movies, like 'One Night in Miami', 'Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom', 'Da 5 Bloods' or 'Judas and the Black Messiah', in the Best Picture category. Ahead of the 2021 Golden Globes on Sunday, the HFPA released a statement to the press on Friday.
Hollywood calls out Golden Globes after HFPA vows to 'bring in black members'
Mar 01, 2021, 06.35 AM
Golden Globes 2021 to have a star-studded ceremony
The star-studded presentation list for Golden Globes 2021 includes some of last year’s big winners and nominees, including Joaquin Phoenix and Renne Zellweger, both won Golden Globes in 2020 for their roles in 'Joker and 'Judy', respectively.
Awkwafina is also one of the presenters, last year, she created history and had won her first Golden Globe for 'The Farewell' adding to the list Cynthia Erivo, Kristen Wiig, and Annie Mumolo are also one of the presenters.
'This is Us' star Sterling K Brown will also be one of the presenters.
Mar 01, 2021, 06.19 AM
Hollywood filmmaker Spike Lee and producer wife Tonya Lewis Lee’s children Satchel Lee and Jackson Lee have been named this year’s Golden Globes Ambassadors, in a first.
This selection marked history with two siblings of colour being named in that position for the first time. Jackson Lee with this is the first Black male ambassador for Golden Globes 2021.
The two Lee siblings will assist during the 78th Golden Globe ceremony and work to raise awareness around a philanthropic cause of their choosing — during a virtual event featuring last year's honorees, Pierce Brosnan's sons, Dylan and Paris Brosnan.
Golden Globes 2021 ambassadors Satchel and Jackson Lee break barriers at the awards this year
Mar 01, 2021, 06.13 AM
The much-awaited 78th Golden Globe night is here, owing to the pandemic this year's ceremony will be different. From the host appearing from separate coasts to no red carpet. Here's everything you need to know - from the hosts to how to watch the show and the red carpet.
The Golden Globe red carpet has taken a turn this time with most celebrities posing from their home - dressed up. Some are making their way to the Beverly Hills red carpet, set to acknowledge the frontline workers.
Margot Robbie, Dan Levy, Sarah Hayland, The Crown star Josh O Connor, are a few of the celebrities who have shared their award night looks.
It's time! It's time! This year's socially distanced #GoldenGlobes Red Carpet is officially open! And @MargotRobbie is kicking it off in style. pic.twitter.com/gGXA8SHq2a— Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) February 28, 2021
We think that @danjlevy's #GoldenGlobes look tonight deserves to be celebrated. Seriously, we can't wait for this Schitt to hit the fans. pic.twitter.com/N2NczvapxM— Golden Globe Awards (@goldenglobes) February 28, 2021
Mar 01, 2021, 06.04 AM
This year, different prestigious Awards including, Golden Globes 2021 have nominated a record number of Black actors in some major categories. 'Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom' and 'One Night in Miami'; are the films that may win big at this year’s ceremonies. Regina King is nominated for Best Director for her feature debut to Viola Davis and Chadwick Boseman have secured nom’s for Best Performance by an Actress/Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama.
Here is the list of the Black Nominees who may win big at the awards ceremony.
Mar 01, 2021, 06.00 AM
Regina King, Chloe Zhao, and Emerald Fennell have created history as they bagged nominations in the best director category at the Golden Globes awards. This is the first time that more than one woman has been shortlisted in this category in the same, year.
All three are up for the prize, which had only previously nominated five women in the Golden Globes' 77-year history.
King has been nominated for 'One Night In Miami', while Chloé Zhao's work for 'Nomadland'got her nod in the same category. Emerald Fennell clenched a nomination for 'Promising Young Woman'.
The other best director nominees this year are David Fincher (for 'Mank') and Aaron Sorkin (for 'The Trial of the Chicago 7').
Golden Globes 2021: Full nominations list
Mar 01, 2021, 05.57 AM
Chadwick Boseman is posthumously nominated in the Best Actor in a Motion Picture (Drama). If Boseman win then he would be the first Black acting posthumous winner in history. There are a lot of other nominess who would be making history. Take a look.
Golden Globe Awards 2021: Nominees who would make history this year
Mar 01, 2021, 05.35 AM
This year, Netflix led in both television and film nominations, including the drama 'Mank', which led with six nods. Following it, 'The Trial of the Chicago 7' took five nominations.
In the television categories, Netflix's royal drama 'The Crown' led with six nominations, followed by 'Schitt's Creek', with five.
Mar 01, 2021, 05.31 AM
The A-list audience and nominees are expected to largely remain at home, accepting awards via videolink, similar to the format of September's widely praised Emmys.