Golden Globes 2021 Live: Schitt's Creek wins best comedy TV series, Rosamund Pike takes home best actress in a comedy film

Norman Lear gets special honour at Golden Globes 2021



Norman Lear, the acclaimed producer of Sanford & Son and The Jeffersons, received the Carol Burnett Award at the 2021 Golden Globes.

In a statement, the association noted Lear's many accomplishments and contributions to Hollywood.







"Norman Lear is among the most prolific creators of this generation," said HFPA President Ali Sar. "His career has encompassed both the Golden Age and Streaming Era, throughout which his progressive approach addressing controversial topics through humor prompted a cultural shift that allowed social and political issues to be reflected in television. His work revolutionized the industry and the Hollywood Foreign Press Association is honored to name him as the 2021 Carol Burnett Award recipient."

Former recipients of the honor include Carol Burnett and Ellen DeGeneres.