From Regina King to Chadwick Boseman: Black frontrunners of this award season

This year, different prestigious Awards including, Golden Globe, SAG and many more have nominated a record number of Black actors in some major categories. 'Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom' and 'One Night in Miami'; are the films that may win big at this year’s ceremonies. Regina King is nominated for Best Director for her feature debut to Viola Davis and Chadwick Boseman have secured nom’s for Best Performance by an Actress/Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama.

Here is the list of the Black Nominees who may win big at the awards ceremony.