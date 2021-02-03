Golden Globes 2021: Full nominations list

Golden Globes 2021 Nominations: After several setbacks owing to the pandemic, 2021 is finally getting a hint of its awards season with Golden Globes announcing its nominations list for the year.

This year’s film and TV nominations will be hosted virtually by Sarah Jessica Parker and Taraji P. Henson.

While the event annually is held in January, the 2021 Golden Globe Award ceremony was pushed back owing to COVID restrictions and will now take place in February in a telecast hosted by Tina Fey and Amy Poehler, from opposite ends of the US. According to reports, Fey and Poehler will host separately from New York and Los Angeles.

See the full list of Golden Globes 2021 nominations here:

Film Awards

Best Picture Drama

The Father

Mank

Nomadland

Promising Young Woman

The Trial of the Chicago 7

Best Picture – Musical/Comedy

Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

Hamilton

Music

Palm Springs

The Prom

Best Actress - Motion Picture Drama

Viola Davis (Ma Rainey's Black Bottom)

Andra Day (The United States vs. Billie Holiday)

Vanessa Kirby (Pieces of a Woman)

Frances McDormand (Nomadland)

Carey Mulligan (Promising Young Woman)

Best Actor - Motion Picture Drama

Riz Ahmed (Sound of Metal)

Chadwick Boseman (Ma Rainey's Black Bottom)

Anthony Hopkins (The Father)

Gary Oldman (Mank)

Tahar Rahim (The Mauritanian)

Best Actress - Motion Picture – Musical/Comedy

Maria Bakalova (Borat Subsequent Moviefilm)

Kate Hudson (Music)

Michelle Pfeiffer (French Exit)

Rosamund Pike (I Care A Lot)

Anya Taylor-Joy (Emma)

Best Actor - Motion Picture – Musical/Comedy

Dev Patel (The Personal History of David Copperfield)

Lin-Manuel Miranda (Hamilton)

James Corden (The Prom)

Sacha Baron Cohen (Borat: Subsequent Moviefilm)

Andy Samberg (Palm Springs)

Best Director – Motion Picture

Chloé Zhao (Nomadland)

Aaron Sorkin (The Trial of the Chicago 7)

Regina King (One Night in Miami…)

David Fincher (Mank)

Emerald Fennell (Promising Young Woman)

Hollywood filmmaker Spike Lee's children Jackson and Satchel named 2021 Golden Globe Ambassadors

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture

Glenn Close (Hillbilly Elegy)

Jodie Foster (The Mauritanian)

Amanda Seyfried (Mank)

Helena Zengel (News of the World)

Olivia Colman (The Father)

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture

Jared Leto (The Little Things)

Daniel Kaluuya (Judas and the Black Messiah)

Bill Murray (On the Rocks)

Leslie Odom Jr. (One Night in Miami...)

Sacha Baron Cohen (The Trial of the Chicago 7)

Best Screenplay – Motion Picture

Chloé Zhao (Nomadland)

Aaron Sorkin (The Trial of the Chicago 7)

Jack Fincher (Mank)

Florian Zeller and Christopher Hampton (The Father)

Emerald Fennell (Promising Young Woman)

Best Motion Picture – Animated

Soul

Onward

Wolfwalkers

Over the Moon

The Croods: A New Age

Best Original Score – Motion Picture

Soul

Mank

Tenet

The Midnight Sky

News of the World

Best Motion Picture – Foreign Language

Another Round

Minari

Two of Us

The Life Ahead

La Llorona

Best Song Motion Picture

Judas and the Black Messiah

Fight For You

Trial of the Chicago 7, The

Hear My Voice

Life Ahead, The

Io Sì (Seen)

One Night in Miami…

Speak Now

The United States vs. Billie Holiday

Tigress & Tweed

TV Awards

Best Television Series – Drama

The Crown

Lovecraft Country

The Mandalorian

Ozark

Ratched

Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Emily in Paris

The Flight Attendant

The Great

Schitt's Creek

Ted Lasso

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Drama

Jason Bateman (Ozark)

Josh O'Connor (The Crown)

Matthew Rhys (Perry Mason)

Al Pacino (Hunters)

Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul)

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Drama

Emma Corrin (The Crown)

Laura Linney (Ozark)

Olivia Colman (The Crown)

Jodie Comer (Killing Eve)

Sarah Paulson (Ratched)

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Catherine O'Hara (Schitt's Creek)

Kaley Cuoco (The Flight Attendant)

Elle Fanning (The Great)

Jane Levy (Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist)

Lily Collins (Emily in Paris)

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso)

Eugene Levy (Schitt's Creek)

Nicholas Hoult (The Great)

Ramy Youssef (Ramy)

Don Cheadle (Black Monday)

Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

The Undoing

The Queen's Gambit

Normal People

Unorthodox

Small Axe

Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Ethan Hawke (The Good Lord Bird)

Hugh Grant (The Undoing)

Mark Ruffalo (I Know This Much Is True)

Jeff Daniels (The Comey Rule)

Bryan Cranston (Your Honor)

Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Anya Taylor-Joy (The Queen's Gambit)

Nicole Kidman (The Undoing)

Cate Blanchett (Mrs. America)

Shira Haas (Unorthodox)

Daisy Edgar-Jones (Normal People)

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Gillian Anderson (The Crown)

Helena Bonham Carter (The Crown)

Cynthia Nixon (Ratched)

Annie Murphy (Schitt's Creek)

Julia Garner (Ozark)

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

John Boyega (Small Axe)

Donald Sutherland (The Undoing)

Dan Levy (Schitt's Creek)

Brendan Gleeson (The Comey Rule)

Jim Parsons (Hollywood)

Cecil B. deMille Award

Jane Fonda

Carol Burnett Award

Norman Lear