Golden Globes 2021: Full nominations list

Golden Globe Awards will take place in January 7th in Los Angeles. Photograph:( Others )
Sarah Jessica Parker and Taraji P. Henson announce The 2021 Golden Globe Award Nominations.
Golden Globes 2021 Nominations: After several setbacks owing to the pandemic, 2021 is finally getting a hint of its awards season with Golden Globes announcing its nominations list for the year.
This year’s film and TV nominations will be hosted virtually by Sarah Jessica Parker and Taraji P. Henson.
While the event annually is held in January, the 2021 Golden Globe Award ceremony was pushed back owing to COVID restrictions and will now take place in February in a telecast hosted by Tina Fey and Amy Poehler, from opposite ends of the US. According to reports, Fey and Poehler will host separately from New York and Los Angeles.
Best Picture Drama
The Father
Mank
Nomadland
Promising Young Woman
The Trial of the Chicago 7
Best Picture – Musical/Comedy
Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
Hamilton
Music
Palm Springs
The Prom
Best Actress - Motion Picture Drama
Viola Davis (Ma Rainey's Black Bottom)
Andra Day (The United States vs. Billie Holiday)
Vanessa Kirby (Pieces of a Woman)
Frances McDormand (Nomadland)
Carey Mulligan (Promising Young Woman)
Best Actor - Motion Picture Drama
Riz Ahmed (Sound of Metal)
Chadwick Boseman (Ma Rainey's Black Bottom)
Anthony Hopkins (The Father)
Gary Oldman (Mank)
Tahar Rahim (The Mauritanian)
Best Actress - Motion Picture – Musical/Comedy
Maria Bakalova (Borat Subsequent Moviefilm)
Kate Hudson (Music)
Michelle Pfeiffer (French Exit)
Rosamund Pike (I Care A Lot)
Anya Taylor-Joy (Emma)
Best Actor - Motion Picture – Musical/Comedy
Dev Patel (The Personal History of David Copperfield)
Lin-Manuel Miranda (Hamilton)
James Corden (The Prom)
Sacha Baron Cohen (Borat: Subsequent Moviefilm)
Andy Samberg (Palm Springs)
Best Director – Motion Picture
Chloé Zhao (Nomadland)
Aaron Sorkin (The Trial of the Chicago 7)
Regina King (One Night in Miami…)
David Fincher (Mank)
Emerald Fennell (Promising Young Woman)
Hollywood filmmaker Spike Lee's children Jackson and Satchel named 2021 Golden Globe Ambassadors
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture
Glenn Close (Hillbilly Elegy)
Jodie Foster (The Mauritanian)
Amanda Seyfried (Mank)
Helena Zengel (News of the World)
Olivia Colman (The Father)
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture
Jared Leto (The Little Things)
Daniel Kaluuya (Judas and the Black Messiah)
Bill Murray (On the Rocks)
Leslie Odom Jr. (One Night in Miami...)
Sacha Baron Cohen (The Trial of the Chicago 7)
Best Screenplay – Motion Picture
Chloé Zhao (Nomadland)
Aaron Sorkin (The Trial of the Chicago 7)
Jack Fincher (Mank)
Florian Zeller and Christopher Hampton (The Father)
Emerald Fennell (Promising Young Woman)
Best Motion Picture – Animated
Soul
Onward
Wolfwalkers
Over the Moon
The Croods: A New Age
Best Original Score – Motion Picture
Soul
Mank
Tenet
The Midnight Sky
News of the World
Best Motion Picture – Foreign Language
Another Round
Minari
Two of Us
The Life Ahead
La Llorona
Best Original Score – Motion Picture
Soul
Mank
Tenet
The Midnight Sky
News of the World
Best Song Motion Picture
Judas and the Black Messiah
Fight For You
Trial of the Chicago 7, The
Hear My Voice
Life Ahead, The
Io Sì (Seen)
One Night in Miami…
Speak Now
The United States vs. Billie Holiday
Tigress & Tweed
Best Television Series – Drama
The Crown
Lovecraft Country
The Mandalorian
Ozark
Ratched
Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy
Emily in Paris
The Flight Attendant
The Great
Schitt's Creek
Ted Lasso
Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Drama
Jason Bateman (Ozark)
Josh O'Connor (The Crown)
Matthew Rhys (Perry Mason)
Al Pacino (Hunters)
Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul)
Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Drama
Emma Corrin (The Crown)
Laura Linney (Ozark)
Olivia Colman (The Crown)
Jodie Comer (Killing Eve)
Sarah Paulson (Ratched)
Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy
Catherine O'Hara (Schitt's Creek)
Kaley Cuoco (The Flight Attendant)
Elle Fanning (The Great)
Jane Levy (Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist)
Lily Collins (Emily in Paris)
Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy
Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso)
Eugene Levy (Schitt's Creek)
Nicholas Hoult (The Great)
Ramy Youssef (Ramy)
Don Cheadle (Black Monday)
Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
The Undoing
The Queen's Gambit
Normal People
Unorthodox
Small Axe
Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Ethan Hawke (The Good Lord Bird)
Hugh Grant (The Undoing)
Mark Ruffalo (I Know This Much Is True)
Jeff Daniels (The Comey Rule)
Bryan Cranston (Your Honor)
Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Anya Taylor-Joy (The Queen's Gambit)
Nicole Kidman (The Undoing)
Cate Blanchett (Mrs. America)
Shira Haas (Unorthodox)
Daisy Edgar-Jones (Normal People)
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Gillian Anderson (The Crown)
Helena Bonham Carter (The Crown)
Cynthia Nixon (Ratched)
Annie Murphy (Schitt's Creek)
Julia Garner (Ozark)
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
John Boyega (Small Axe)
Donald Sutherland (The Undoing)
Dan Levy (Schitt's Creek)
Brendan Gleeson (The Comey Rule)
Jim Parsons (Hollywood)
Cecil B. deMille Award
Carol Burnett Award
Norman Lear