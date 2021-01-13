Hollywood filmmaker Spike Lee's children Jackson and Satchel named 2021 Golden Globe Ambassadors

Hollywood filmmaker Spike Lee and producer wife Tonya Lewis Lee’s children Satchel and Jackson Lee have been named this year’s Golden Globes Ambassadors, in a first.

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association made the announcement Tuesday and marked history with two siblings of colour being named in that position for the first time. Jackson Lee with this is the first Black male ambassador for Golden Globes.

The two Lee siblings will assist during the 78th annual award ceremony and work to raise awareness around a philanthropic cause of their choosing — during a virtual event featuring last year's honorees, Pierce Brosnan's sons, Dylan and Paris Brosnan.

Spike Lee and Lewis Lee also made a video appearance during the announcement to congratulate their children, who are both aspiring filmmakers. Jackson runs his own creative agency and has designed multiple pairs of shoes for the Nike Air Jordan brand, and Satchel was the creative director of DRØME, a queer and intersectional arts and culture magazine.

As part of the newly received honour, Satchel will focus on expanding healthcare for LGBTQIA+ communities through partnering with Callen-Lorde, an organization that has transformed the lives of LGBTQIA+ communities in New York City through comprehensive, judgment-free care, research, and education. Meanwhile, Jackson will focus on youth mentorship in underserved communities by supporting Big Brothers Big Sisters of America.

In a statement, Spike Lee said, "We’re proud to carry our father’s legacy of storytelling to bring attention to communities close to our hearts. This year has illuminated just how disproportionately Black and brown people and the LGBTQ+ communities are affected by pre-existing conditions, so it’s an honor for me to be able to shine a spotlight on the heroic doctors and nurses at Callen-Lorde who work tirelessly to care for some of the most vulnerable people in New York City."

On the honour, Jackson Lee said, “Having my dad as a mentor inspired me to choose Big Brothers Big Sisters, a charity built upon the foundation that forming positive, intergenerational relationships can have a profound impact on young lives. As a visionary creative, my dad taught Satchel and me the importance of entertainment as a cultural catalyst of change.”