Sundance Film Festival: 'Judas and the Black Messiah,' 'Captains of Zaatari' join 2021 lineup

Sundance Film Festival 2021 has announced an update on its lineup and some of the most noteworthy mentions include Warner Bros’ ‘Judas and the Black Messiah’ where Daniel Kaluuya plays Black Panther leader Fred Hampton and Egyptian director Ali El Arabi's documentary ‘Captains of Zaatari’.

Sundance's latest lineup additions at a time when Hollywood's Oscar season kicks into gear will bow on the festival's bespoke digital platform. King's Fred Hampton drama will also play on 17 physical theater screens across the US, if things get better on the coronavirus front.

In a statement, Sundance Festival director Tabitha Jackson said, “In a year where our festival already exemplifies the vanguard of bold, visionary storytelling from around the world, they help further expand our boundaries."

Sundance Film Festival cancels drive-in screenings due to surge in Covid cases, Cannes may push back from scheduled date

The Sundance Film Festival 2021 is set to unveil an online hub and US industry partnerships to carry out a coronavirus-era indie film showcase to run from January 28 to February 3.

Sundance has 73 features in its lineup this year as they were announced earlier during US drama competition titles like Sian Heder's ‘Coda’, starring Oscar winner Marlee Matlin; Christopher Makoto Yogi's ghost tale ‘I Was a Simple Man’, starring Constance Wu; Clint Bentley's ‘Jockey’, toplined by Clifton Collins Jr., Molly Parker and Moisés Arias; and ‘John and the Hole’, Pascual Sisto's directorial debut that stars Charlie Shotwell.