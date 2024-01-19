Gisele Bündchen talks about parenting struggles post divorce: Sometimes, I get pushback

Supermodel Gisele Bündchen opens up about instilling life lessons and independence in her children, Benjamin and Vivian, amid co-parenting with ex-husband Tom Brady. In a recent interview, the 43-year-old emphasised providing essential tools for her kids as they navigate a world different from her own upbringing.

In a conversation with Harper's Bazaar, Bündchen shared her parenting philosophy. "The way you make your room, the way you organise and make your bed is the way you're going to do your life. If you're not learning here and now, then when and with whom?" she remembers telling Benjamin, 14, and Vivian, 11.

Despite challenges arising from co-parenting in two different homes, Bündchen remains committed to passing down valuable lessons learned from her own mother. "Sometimes I get pushback, especially because now they're in two different homes and there are two different ways. But I feel like I owe it to my kids, because of what my mom taught me," she shared.

Reflecting on her son's recent 14th birthday, Bündchen expressed gratitude and admiration on Instagram in December. She posted cherished moments in the form of photos from her archive along with a heartfelt message. The post showcased the growth of Benjamin, who has recently embraced football, following in his father's footsteps with jersey number 12.

"Happy birthday to the sweetest boy! You have the biggest heart and I feel so lucky I get to learn with you every day. Te amo muito," she wrote in the caption. "Ps. One day your baby will stand as tall as you are. And you won’t be ready for it,"

Check it out below!

Speaking to PEOPLE last year, the supermodel expressed pride in her son's involvement in various activities along with football and the positive influence he has had on others. She told the publication, "Benny's doing football. He just started, and his first game was so nice. It was nice to go because I had all the little friends come to me and be like, 'Oh my God, I love Benny. I love Vivi. They're so nice. He helped me with this.' It makes me proud to see how they're all becoming their own little individual selves, but how their principles and their values are so strong. It makes me so happy to see that they're flourishing into their own beings."