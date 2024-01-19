It's confirmed! Selena Gomez and David Henrie to reunite for Wizards of Waverly Place sequel

Wizards of Waverly Place Sequel: Surprise, surprise! Selena Gomez is all set to make a magical return as the beloved character, Alex Russo, in a sequel to the hit Disney Channel series, Wizards of Waverly Place. Get ready to witness Gomez do her tricks and spells once again on your TV sets!

The news was first confirmed by Deadline, revealing that Gomez will be joined by her on-screen brother, David Henrie, who will be reprising his role as Justin Russo.

Taking to her Instagram Story, Gomez expressed her excitement, stating, "We're back," and confirming her involvement in the pilot episode of the highly anticipated sequel.

According to the report, both Gomez and Henrie will also serve as executive producers for the series, marking a significant reunion for the former co-stars.

The plot of the sequel series, as reported by Deadline, revolves around a mysterious incident at WizTech, where an adult Justin Russo has chosen a human life, leaving his wizard powers behind. However, his decision takes an unexpected turn when a powerful young wizard, played by Janice LeAnn Brown, arrives at his doorstep, seeking training. The storyline promises a journey of self-discovery and the need to reconcile with the past to secure the future of the Wizard World.

Joining the cast are Alkaio Thiele, set to play Justin's oldest son, and Mimi Gianopulos, who will portray Justin's wife. The pilot is helmed by executive producers Jed Elinoff and Scott Thomas, known for their work on the Disney sequel series Raven's Home.

The original Wizards of Waverly Place series, which aired from 2007 to 2012, became a Disney Channel sensation, earning a dedicated fanbase. The sequel series promises to pick up the magical legacy with a fresh and intriguing storyline.

Selena Gomez previously reflected on her time with the original series during an appearance on the Wizards of Waverly Pod podcast, expressing gratitude for the bond she shared with her co-stars and reminiscing about the pure joy she experienced during those times.

“I can’t imagine it any other way,” Gomez said then of the experience. “I remember being nervous, but as long as David [DeLuise] was there, I was like, ‘Okay, I’m good.’ At the beginning, I was like, ‘Well, I just don’t want a new family.’ I felt like I bonded with everyone. Little did I know that I ended up with everyone I needed to be in my life. I think I felt safe, and that’s a really hard thing for me to feel. I know that you guys love me for me. There’s not really... You guys genuinely loved me, and that’s all I could have asked for, the unconditional trust and bond we had, I miss so much.”