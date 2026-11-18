Brilliant enough to solve the impossible, but not necessarily the easiest person to work with! The teaser for Dr Hassan was unveiled on Wednesday. Starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Dia Mirza, the web series is an official Indian adaptation of the hugely popular series House. The show will premiere on December 11 on Jio Hotstar.

The teaser introduces an unconventional doctor, a medical genius whose ability to crack the most baffling cases is matched by an equally eccentric personality. Commissioned by JioHotstar and produced by Banijay Asia, the series brings the iconic House format, to Indian audiences. It is the latest addition to JioHotstar’s slate of stories that are bold, unconventional and rooted in India’s culture and realities.

About the series Dr Hassan

Played by Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Dr. Hassan is no ordinary doctor. When medical mysteries leave everyone else searching for answers, his extraordinary diagnostic instincts make him the one to turn to. But his genius comes with its own quirks, making him as unpredictable as the cases he takes on. With a distinctive character at its centre, Dr. Hassan moves beyond the conventions of a typical medical drama, bringing together intriguing cases, sharp humour and compelling interpersonal dynamics.

Directed by Rohan Sippy, Dr. Hassan also features Faisal Rashid, Rehmat Rattan, Jayson Thaam and Smaran Sanu alongside Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Dia Mirza. The series has been adapted and scripted by Vinay Chhawal and Ketan Pedgaonkar, with dialogues by Virat Basoya. It is produced by Deepak Dhar, Rishi Negi, Rajesh Chadha, Mrinalini Jain and Shyam Rathi, with Vibhas Singh Gautam serving as Executive Producer under the banner of Banijay Asia.

Sharing his thoughts on the series, Nawazuddin Siddiqui said, "Growing up, I remember spending time around clinics and dispensaries in my hometown, and there were always such interesting people and situations unfolding there. Some of those memories came back to me when I read Dr. Hassan. What I enjoyed about playing him was finding the balance between his exceptional intelligence and his very particular way of looking at the world. As an actor, you have to find these little nuances in a character: the way he speaks, reacts, behaves and relates to people around him. It was a lot of fun discovering those layers and bringing someone like Hassan to life. I’m grateful to JioHotstar for trusting me with this role. It’s rare to be handed a character this unusual, and their belief in taking bold creative swings made the experience all the more special.”

Deepak Dhar, Founder & CEO, Banijay Asia & Endemol Shine India, said, “House has been loved by audiences around the world for years, so adapting it for India is something we’ve approached with care. Dr. Hassan is our Indian take on that story, told in a manner that will resonate with Indian audiences. At its heart is a truly singular character: sharp, flawed, often difficult, and impossible to ignore. Bringing him to life needed a creative team and cast that could balance gripping medical mysteries with wit and emotional depth, and Nawazuddin is an actor who brings real depth to everything he does. With Rohan Sippy at the helm, we feel the show is in good hands. This project also reflects the flourishing partnership between Banijay Asia and NBCUniversal, and the continued relationship between Banijay and JioHotstar. We’re grateful to both for their trust, and we hope audiences enjoy watching it as much as we enjoyed making it.”