'Butter' music video teaser: BTS take the notch higher with new music

K pop band just teased their new music video snippet as they gear to release their second English single ‘Butter’. Previously, they had released Dynamite, also in English.

The first music video of ‘Butter’ is here.

The monochrome teaser shows K pop stars RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook dressed in chic suits in either white or black colours with the extra drama of shoulder pads, cropped jackets, and slick hairstyle. As they bop their heads, the septet sends a flying kiss to the screen as the scene rolls to a plate of pancakes with butter dripping all over it. You hear the lyrics in Jungkook's voice for the first time he croons "Get it, Let it, Roll!" BTS to collaborate with Justin Bieber for a new song

Watch the music video teaser:

BTS will release their new single 'Butter' on May 21. The first performance of the song will happen at Billboard Music Awards 2021.

BTS now own 80 per cent of the top five on this week’s World Albums Chart