BTS star Jungkook loves eating 'chicken makhani and naan' and the Indian ARMY can't believe their luck

Indian ARMY (BTS fans as they call themselves) couldn’t contain their excitement over the weekend as they got to know that BTS member Jungkook loves Indian food and that he gorges on Indian delicacy chicken makhani and naan (a style of Indian-style chicken curry with spices and cream and Indian bread).

In a live session, he kept on Weverse, to interact with his fans worldwide, Jungkook revealed that he enjoys feasting on Indian delicacies. When a fan asked Jungkook, if he has ever tasted Indian food, to everyone’s surprise, Jungkook replied, “Someone asked if I've ever tried Indian food. Chicken makhani. You know naan? You dip it in the curry and eat it. I really love that. Eating it with curry. God, I want to eat it so bad. It’d be delicious. I'm hungry. I’m starving. Please don't talk about food. I beg you."

🐰Chicken makhani. You know naan? You dip it in the curry and eat it. I really love that. Eating it with curry. God, I want to eat it so bad. It’d be delicious. I'm hungry. I’m starving. Please don't talk about food. I beg you



A fan then responded saying, "That's actually the most popular Indian dish among foreigners. Naan and butter chicken. Ahh, I'm glad that he loved it." Another comment read, "I'm vegetarian but so happy that he loves our food, please Jungkook come to India and eat everything which you want to eat."

Another X user wrote, "I'm really shocked that he pronounced chicken makhani so correctly. Hahahahah how can he be so cute." (X was previously known as Twitter)

Jungkook also listed out details of his favourite late-night snacks and said, "I like everything.. let me think: gopchang, vegetable gopchang, tteokbokki, chicken, pizza..."

