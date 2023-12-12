BTS member Jung Kook gets emotional during last live session with ARMY before military enlistment

BTS's youngest member, Jung Kook, bid an emotional farewell to the BTS ARMY on a Weverse live session right before embarking on his compulsory military service. After the enlistment of V and RM, Jung Kook expressed mixed emotions on the eve of his own departure.

Donning a grey sweatshirt and matching cap, Jung Kook began by apologising to the ARMY for the delay in the live session, explaining that he had sent off V and Namjoon earlier in the day and had a lot on his plate since it was his last day at his home.

"It looks like this will be my last live before enlisting. Today I just sent off V hyung and Namjoon hyung. Then I ate a meal and did some things I need to do, cleaned up, and prepared some things, so the live ended up being a little late, sorry," he said.

Sharing his thoughts on the impending enlistment, Jung Kook said, "Now that it’s the day before, my heart and mind feel a bit iffy, but I need to sleep tonight so I can concentrate tomorrow and stuff too."

Attempting to comfort the fans, he reassured them, by saying, "I’ll go and come back well or safely." Visibly holding back tears, the Golden Maknae conveyed deep gratitude to the ARMY for their unwavering support throughout BTS's journey.

As the live session approached its end, Jung Kook bid farewell to his fans, acknowledging how difficult goodbyes are. "Goodbye, stay safe, bye bye, I’ll go now. I just came for a short bit today to give my greetings, I love you, oh, it’s not the last live ever. just the last one before I enlist. I’ll come back stronger than before. Bye," he concluded.

This emotional farewell triggered an outpouring of emotions from the ARMY, with several fans taking top social media and penning heartfelt notes for their favourite K-pop star. "Not seeing any emojis on Jimin's Weverse post or hearing Jung Kook say 'one more song' during his live.. gonna curl up in a ball and cry," wrote a fan on X, formerly Twitter.

Another wrote, "OMG Jungkookie I still can't stop the tears." A third post on X read, "You all remember when Jung Kook did his first live on Weverse this year and he even tried live on Instagram after.. he had so much fun with us on that day, and he kept coming back. month after month, till.. today. I'm so thankful for all those moments, forever."

Check out more reactions below!

you all remember when Jungkook did his first live on weverse this year and he even tried live on Instagram after.. he had so much fun with us on that day, and he kept coming back. month after month, till.. today. I'm so thankful for all those moments, forever. pic.twitter.com/enoX160T4X — 나비.97 (FAN) (@maineventjeon) December 11, 2023

The last #Jungkook live on Weverse

😭💔😭💔😭💔😭💔😭 More tears 😭💔😭💔😭💔😭💔😭 pic.twitter.com/v8comM6tZq — HOBIWIFE 🔮 waiting for my OT7 🌸💜🫶 (@MilitaryHobi) December 11, 2023

#Jungkook live on WEVERSE

OMG Jungkookie I still can't stop the tears😭😭

Part 1

🐰Looks like this will be my last broadcast before I join the Army,Today I said goodbye to V-hyung and Namjoon-hyung and then I ate and then I did some things I had to do,I cleaned and then I cooked pic.twitter.com/HQd1VuyyVD — ANTO𐤀😍𝑇𝑎𝑒𝑘𝑜𝑜𝑘𐤀 🌈🔥💦🌈 (@Nothinglike__TK) December 11, 2023

Throughout 2023, Jungkook engaged with fans through various live broadcasts, which showed him doing karaoke, cooking, laundry, and even napping.