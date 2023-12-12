LIVE TV
Amanda Bynes opens up about eyelid surgery; calling it 'the best decision' of her life

WION Web Team
Los Angeles, United States Dec 12, 2023
Amanda Bynes Photograph:(Instagram)

Blepharoplasty is a painful surgical rejuvenation procedure often performed on the upper and/or lower eyelids. The surgery aims to enhance the appearance of the eye area and, in some cases, improve vision obstructed by drooping eyelids.

Former Nickelodeon star Amanda Bynes recently took to TikTok to address the curiosity surrounding her changed appearance. In a candid video, Bynes explained that she underwent a procedure known as Blepharoplasty to remove excess skin folds around the corners of her eyes.

"It's the best thing I've done for myself and my confidence," Bynes declared in a TikTok post, aiming to address rumours circulating about her drastic facial changes. The actress emphasised that the surgery has positively impacted her self-esteem.

"I was never open about this before, but I actually had blepharoplasty surgery on the skinfolds and the corner of my eyes. So, I don’t have those skinfolds anymore," The Amanda Show star said in a selfie clip.

On Saturday, Bynes came back to the spotlight when she launched Amanda Bynes & Paul Sieminski: The Podcast on Spotify.  In 2019, Bynes garnered attention for a face tattoo, and during her podcast conversation, she briefly touched on the subject, stating that societal opinions on face tattoos should no longer matter. 

"Nobody cares anymore if people have face tattoos. It shouldn’t matter," she said.

In March last year, a judge terminated Bynes' conservatorship, ending the legal arrangement that gave the former actress' mother control of her estate and personal affairs for nearly a decade. 

Kirtika Katira

Kirtika Katira

