BTS’ J-Hope delights ARMY with new picture, shares update on his military service: I'm adjusting diligently

BTS' J-Hope is currently serving in the South Korean army. On Friday, as a treat to all his millions of fans, the BTS rapper shared a new picture of him from the military camp along with a special message. The K-pop star enlisted in the military on April 18, earlier this year.

J-Hope, whose real name is Jeong Ho-Seok, shared a picture of him on Weverse. In the new photo, the rapper, who is sporting the short hair look, is sitting on the sofa, looking away from the camera.

In the post, the singer gave an update about his daily life and how he's doing, as he goes on to reveal that he has achieved the special forces.

As per the X user @BTStranslation_,Hobi wrote: “ARMY you all, you've been well right? The days (weather) have gotten quite colder! Maybe it's because of the cold air, it's a moment where I realize that the time is passing by.”

The rapper said he's adjusting diligently quicker than he expected before sharing more details of his role in which he has to guide young people.

''I'm adjusting diligently quicker than I expected but.. since it is a role where I guide and help the young people/youth of ROK in things such as their first steps and also their first starts in the military organization, the pressure along with each group division is also huge. Still in meaning, I somewhat feel as content/prideful/satisfied as BTS activities 😭😭''

''Ah...! And also, I achieved Special Forces 🫡 As I do my best every moment in a situation, there's good results as well.''

Concluding the message, he penned a few words for his ARMY.

BTS WEVERSE POST JHOPE/HOSEOK 231006



Hobi: ARMY you all, you've been well right?? 🫡💜

The days (weather) have gotten quite colder!~

Maybe it's because of the cold air, it's a moment where I realize that the time is passing by

It does also seem quite exciting, while also making… pic.twitter.com/AInex2gWXt — Sel⁷ (@BTStranslation_) October 6, 2023 ×

Soon after the post went viral, the emotional ARMY - the BTS fandom - started reacting.

I love Hobi so much. He's so cool and such an aspirational person. Times like this I feel so proud to be in our fandom supporting the likes of our Hobi. Plus, he's in the special forces now, I wonder what Jin gotta say abt this 😄🤞✨🌼 — smallchimney⁷ (@smallchimney7) October 6, 2023 ×

One user wrote, ''my eyes got teary while reading, i miss u & im so proud of you sunshine 🥺.''

Another wrote, ''So Proud of our Hobi!''

The third user wrote, ''Oh hobi. I love him so much! He always gives his best no matter where, and I'm so proud he's getting good results and feeling proud of himself. We miss you, sunshine. Take care, eat well and don't get sick, okay?? 💜 I love how excited he is to tell us the news too 🥺.''

So proud of our Hobi! 🥹 — ³ᴰShayItWithLove⁷ ᵇʸ ᴶᴷ ~3D 🖤 JJK1 (@ShayBTSForever) October 6, 2023 ×

Oh hobi. I love him so much! He always gives his best no matter where, and I'm so proud he's getting good results and feeling proud of himself. We miss you, sunshine. Take care, eat well and don't get sick, okay?? 💜 I love how excited he is to tell us the news too 🥺 — ᴮᴱZeeek⁷👨‍🚀💜 (@jeeexscomet) October 6, 2023 ×

my eyes got teary while reading, i miss u & im so proud of you sunshine 🥺🥺 — zee🌸 (@sojuuxv) October 6, 2023 ×

J-Hope was the second one to join the army. The K-pop group star was born in February 1994 and joined the group as a singer and rapper in 2013.



Before starting his military duty, the K-pop star shared a selfie of himself with a message that read, ''I will be back healthy and well!!".

As per reports, The rapper has been selected for the position of assistant instructor in the military. A news report on Soompi cited that the rapper was chosen for the role in the 36th Infantry Division recruits training centre. “J-Hope will serve as an assistant instructor after passing a period of educational qualification evaluation," the report further stated.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.