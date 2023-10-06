BLACKPINK's Jennie drops music video of You & Me; Blinks can't get enough

BLACKPINK's Jennie made a thrilling comeback. After a hiatus of five long years, the K-pop star released her new solo single titled ''You & Me'' on Friday (Oct 6), along with a spectacular video.

The songstress released her new single, which was quick to garner the attention of her millions of fans, which led the song to trend across social media.

The official release of the song comes after the singer performed the song on the group's Born Pink World Tour.

The almost three-minute video shows Jamie showing off her killer dance moves as she grooves, sings, and raps in the song.

In the video, Jennie looks dazzling in the red and black mini-dresses with pigtail hairstyles.

The lyrics of the song go as: ''You know I gotcha, You know that I got you like that, Ain’t nobody gonna have your back

like the way I do, You love it just say you do.''

This is the singer's second big release in years.

Her last song was 'SOLO'', released in 2018.

Soon after the video was released, Blinks (BLACKPINK's fandom), were quick to share their excitement.

Praising Jennie's performance, one user wrote: ''The choreography, the lyrics, video production, the outfits?? Producer Jennie Kim never disappoints😭.''

Another user wrote,'' She's killing me in her rap part! 🔥🔥🔥.'''

The song has got a splendid response from the fans. Within four hours of its release, the song has amassed 4.2 million views on YouTube.

More about BLACKPINK

The group comprised of Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa is one of the most successful K-pop girl groups. The quartet celebrated their seventh anniversary on August 8th amid rumours that some of the members have decided to leave their record label YG Entertainment.

The Daily Sports Seoul reported that some members of BLACKPINK had decided to leave YG, while only one member had renewed her contract with the agency, citing unidentified entertainment industry sources, via Reuters.

(With inputs from the agency)

