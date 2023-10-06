Legal drama that once featured Meghan Markle is now setting streaming record

Not a new show but something we have seen and loved for so many years is climbing up the charts for most-watched titles on Netflix. The streamer recently revealed that legal drama Suits has been atop their streaming chart for the most number of weeks now. It is only recently that Suits has found its way to the streamer.

Suits spent its 12th consecutive week at the top of Nielsen’s rankings, which go back three years. Five titles had more than a billion minutes of viewing for the week, with Netflix’s Virgin River coming in second behind Suits. One Piece (1.39 billion minutes), the streaming debut of The Little Mermaid (1.37 billion) and SWAT (1.04 billion) also made it to the list.

Among the top 10 in the original series list, what made a space was The Wheel of Time (515 million minutes of viewing), Only Murders in the Building (470 million), Ahsoka (459 million) and Special Ops: Lioness (342 million) were all fairly steady compared to a week earlier.

For the unversed, Nielsen’s streaming ratings cover viewing on TV sets only and don’t include minutes watched on computers or mobile devices. The ratings only measure US audiences, not those in other countries.

