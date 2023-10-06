Totally Killer movie review: A spooky and hilarious Halloween treat

Totally Killer is a new comedy horror film that takes a unique spin on the time-travel genre while paying homage to classic slasher films. Directed by Nahnatchka Khan and featuring a talented ensemble cast, this movie is a thrilling and funny adventure that combines elements of '80s nostalgia, teen comedy, and horror. While it doesn't quite reach the heights of genre-defining films like Scream, it succeeds in delivering an entertaining and fun cinematic experience.

The film opens with a brutal murder in 1987 by the Sweet Sixteen Killer, setting the stage for the story's time-hopping premise. Fast forward to 2023, and we meet Jamie (Kiernan Shipka), a modern-day teenager with an overprotective mother, Pam (Julie Bowen), who is haunted by her past experiences with the Sweet Sixteen Killer. When tragedy strikes on Halloween night, Jamie finds herself transported back to 1987 through a homemade time machine built by her friend Amelia (Kelcey Mawema).

The '80s setting is used effectively to create culture clashes and comedic moments as Jamie navigates a world of big hair and bad fashion. Shipka's deadpan humour and bewildered reactions to '80s culture add a layer of charm to her character, making her instantly likable. She is quite excellent in the film. The film also doesn't take itself too seriously, adopting a "just go with it" attitude towards the absurd time-travel premise, and this approach somehow works to its advantage.

The heart of the story lies in Jamie's interactions with her teenage mother, played by Olivia Holt. Their dynamic is a highlight of the film, with Jamie trying to blend in with her mother's mean-girl clique to prevent the impending murders. While the script doesn't give much room for other characters to develop beyond their archetypes, the performances throughout the film exude energy and confidence.

Totally Killer leans more towards humour than horror, with a running gag about the lack of basic security measures adding to the film's comedic tone. The humour often arises from the clash of Jamie's modern sensibilities with the '80s environment, providing plenty of laughs. However, the film doesn't shy away from some gruesome violence when necessary, keeping the suspense alive.

Also Read | Talk to Me review: A psychological horror film that will chill you to the bone

The film's anachronistic gags, while occasionally missing the mark, mostly hit their target and help distinguish it from its inspirations.

Totally Killer may not have reinvented the comedy horror genre here, but it does manage to entertain with its humour, engaging characters, and a blend of time-travel and slasher elements. It's a light and enjoyable watch that combines nostalgia with laughs, making it a fun choice for Halloween season viewing.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE